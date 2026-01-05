Crashes: Health Journalists Task Nigerians With Safe Road Practices

The Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) yesterday, urged Nigerian drivers to avoid reckless driving, over speeding, drunk driving, wrongful overtaking, distracted driving, and rather embrace safe road practices.

The association also urged road users to obey traffic rules, and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, while staying vigilant at all times.

The group gave the advise in a statement on Sunday, jointly issued by its President, Vivian Ihechu, and Secretary, Temitope Obayendo. HEWAN expressed concerns over recurring loss of lives and injuries, resulting from preventable road traffic crashes across the country, describing the situation as a major public health challenge.

The association noted that recent incidents have continued to highlight the growing danger on Nigerian roads.

Citing the recent tragic road crash involving world boxing star, Anthony Joshua, they underscored the urgent need for decisive action to prioritise road safety nationwide.

“Road traffic injuries continue to place avoidable burdens on families, the health system and the economy. “Speeding, poor road conditions, indiscriminate parking of heavy-duty vehicles, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and delayed emergency response are major contributors to crashes in Nigeria.