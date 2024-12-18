Crashed PH Chopper Had No Flight Data Recorder –NSIB

Share

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) yesterday said the Sikorsky helicopter that crashed on October 24 was not equipped with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

The chopper operated by Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited crashed into the Atlantic Ocean South East of Eket, Bight of Bonny, killing eight passengers.

The NSIB confirmed that two crew members and one passenger have yet to be found. Presenting the preliminary report of the crash, the NCAA Director-General, Alex Badeh Jr., confirmed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and was equipped with a solid-state Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR).

However, he said it was not fitted with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR) in violation of the NCAA regulations.

Findings by investigators highlighted that the flight crew used non-standard phraseology throughout the flight and a discovery that there were no standard callouts for the various phases of the flight.

According to the agency chief, according to investigators, the helicopter appeared to be “struggling to gain balance right before it crashed into the ocean”.

Badeh Jr. said: “The Cock – pit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the seabed at the accident site on November 8, 2024, the 13th day after the accident.

“Upon recovery, the CVR was immersed in fresh water in a container and transported to the flight recorder laboratory of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States for readout and analysis.

“The last 31 minutes of the CVR recording were successfully downloaded. “The aircraft crashed into the Atlantic Ocean and disintegrated.

“The main wreckage was found at coordinates 04° 13 ’37” N 008° 19’ 22” E at a depth of 42 m. While approaching the crash area, fuel was observed on the surface water.

“Helicopter debris and some personal belongings of the flight crew and passengers were scattered all over the area.

“The search and recovery operation continued day and night for 14 days. It was characterised by violent oceanic currents and waves, heavy rains, and strong winds.”

