Crashed Max Air Announces Temporary Suspension Of Domestic Flights

The Management of Max Air has suspended its domestic flight operations for 90 days effective Midnight January 31.

The management said in a statement that actions was taken to enable them to carry out internal operational evaluation.

The statement reads: “The proactive measure demonstrates our unwavering commitment to passenger safety and service excellence.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority and we believe this voluntary suspension will allow us to exceed industry standards and restore public confidence in our operations.

“They said all affected booked passengers during the suspension period are enjoined to receive full refunds or rebooking options with partner airlines. “Our customer service team will be available to assist all the affected passengers.

We are actively working with the aviation authorities during this period to ensure that every statutory requirements are met.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, we deeply regret the temporary inconvenience this will cause our valued domestic customers.”

