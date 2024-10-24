Crashed Helicopter: NNPC Ltd To Support Ongoing Search, Rescue Operation – CCCO

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said that it would do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation on the crashed helicopter in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement issued on Thursday, said NNPC Ltd engaged the helicopter with Register Number: 5NBQG.

He added that the crashed helicopter took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN and was operated by East Winds Aviation.

The statement was titled: “NNPC Ltd reports helicopter incident en-Route NUIMS-ANTAN FPSO.”

Soneye said: “On the 24th of October 2024, at about 11:22 am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

“There were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members). The appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement.

“Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold.

“Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time.

“We will continue to do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.”

