Crash: NGX Group mourns Ogunbanjo, commiserates with Wigwe family

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has mourned the death of its Group Chairman, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in a helicopter crash in the United States of America. The firm also commiserated with the family of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, who also died along with his wife and son in the same mishap. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunbanjo, Wigwe, his wife, son and two others died in a helicopter crash in California, U.S A. on Feb. 9. The Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, in a statement, expressed condolences to the families of the departed souls, describing their death as untimely.

Kwairanga said the late Ogunbanjo’s leadership had left an indellible mark on the company and the broader Nigerian financial community, noting that his legacy would continue to inspire the group. The NGX group chairman stated that late Wigwe also left an unblemished footprint in the group’s private sector.