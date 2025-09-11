Crash Food Prices, Tinubu Orders FEC C’ttee

President Bola Tinubu has called on a Federal Executive Council committee to move swiftly and implement measures to further reduce food prices across the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja. According to him, the directive focuses on ensuring the safe passage of farm produce across transport routes to cut logistics costs.

“The President has given a marching order with a Federal Executive Council committee already handling it on how we are going to promote safe passage of agricultural foods and commodities across our various routes in the country,” Abdullahi said at a capacity-building workshop for Senate correspondents.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has faced worsening food insecurity since the removal of fuel subsidy, high transport costs, and insecurity on major highways disrupted the movement of goods. Despite government interventions, food remains largely unaffordable for millions.

The minister said the plan is tied to Tinubu’s broader vision of food sovereignty—beyond availability to ensure affordability, accessibility, and nutrition on a sustainable basis.

To back this up, he revealed that the government is set to roll out a Farmer Soil Health Scheme to boost productivity and a revamped cooperative reform initiative to mobilise resources and empower rural farmers.

The event, themed: ‘Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities’, also featured Senate Media Committee Chairman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu; ex-presidential aide, Senator Ita Solomon Enang; and NILDS DG, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.

Tinubu had earlier said in June that Nigeria is on the path to achieving food sovereignty on the back of measures put in place by his administration. Tinubu said this during his Democracy Day speech at the National Assembly.