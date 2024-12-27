Crane Crushes Dockworker Onboard Ship at Port

Share

A Liebherr Crane has crushed a dockworker to death onboard the vessel MSC Samu at Tincan Island Port.

Expressing shock over the accident on Friday, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) linked the death to safety lapses on Christmas Day.

The President-General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju blamed the dockworker’s death on negligence by the terminal operator and the stevedoring contractor.

He said: “I visited the terminal to pay a condolence visit and what I saw was disheartening. There are several death traps inside Five Star Logistics Terminal and I wouldn’t be surprised if more workers are injured or killed while working.

“Stevedoring is not factory work; it is a global profession with standards. In other countries, workers are well cared for, but here, it’s not the same.

“You have a vessel that requires close to 50 to 60 men working, yet there is only one supervisor onboard overseeing them.

“How can the supervisor monitor activities at the front, middle, and back simultaneously? Is he a robot?

“I was furious with the management of the company because this is an anti-labor practice.”

Adeyanju noted that many workers were wearing bathroom slippers instead of safety boots when he visited the port, adding that many were not wearing overalls or helmets.

“This is unacceptable. The terminal has two supervisors responsible for managing the Liebherr Crane, but neither was on duty. This is pure negligence.

“Most terminal operators do not prioritise workers’ welfare. Only a few understand the importance of safety.

“We are talking about human lives. A responsible company would have already provided a clear explanation of what transpired,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: