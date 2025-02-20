CRAN Welcomes CP Jimoh, Pledges Support For Safer Lagos

Share

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) welcomes the assumption of duty of CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as the 41st Commissioner of Police at the Lagos State Command.

As the economic nerve centre of Nigeria, Lagos demands a security chief with impeccable and unimpeachable integrity and a proven track record of excellence.

The CRAN’s President, Mr. Olalekan Olabulo in a Statement on Thursday said we firmly believe that CP Jimoh embodies these qualities and is poised to revolutionize the security landscape of Lagos State.

With an illustrious career spanning multiple commands and formations of the Nigeria Police Force, CRAN, expects CP Jimoh to bring his wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to his new role.

His tenure as Force Public Relations Officer would have equipped him with the skills to effectively engage with the public, media, and other stakeholders.

We are confident that his exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his vast knowledge of policing strategies, will be a game-changer in the fight against crime and criminality in Lagos State.

CP Jimoh’s declaration to rid Lagos of criminals, in his take-over remark is a welcome development and his pledge has sparked optimism among Lagosians

As he takes the reins, it’s essential to recognize the challenges he may face in transforming his vision into reality. To succeed, he will need to leverage his experience and expertise, garnered from his work in various parts of the country, including Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, FCT, Oyo, Gombe, and Rivers states.

Essentially, the support of organizations like CRAN is indispensable in catapulting CP Jimoh’s achievements to new heights and providing constructive critique when necessary.

As a vital stakeholder, CRAN’s resolute support will serve as a catalyst to transform CP Jimoh’s vision into a tangible reality, where Lagosians can live, work, and thrive in a safe and secure environment.

