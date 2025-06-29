Cracks In Aregbesola’s Group As Over 100 Members Defect To APC

The Rauf Aregbesola-led Omoluabi Progressive Group and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a major setback as more than 100 members officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

The political realignment, which also saw scores of PDP loyalists join the APC, took place during an official reception organized by the Ejigbo Local Government APC at Ilupeju Multipurpose Hall, Ejigbo.

Receiving the defectors, the APC Apex Leader in Ejigbo and frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Mudashiru Husain, described the development as both “delightful and awe-inspiring,” particularly at a time the APC is in opposition in the state.

He commended the defectors for making what he called the “best political decision,” noting that the APC remains the only party with a deep commitment to social welfarism, economic transformation, and human capital development, as exemplified by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “The unprecedented number of people cross-carpeting from the PDP and, particularly, the Omoluabi Progressive Tendency is a product of purposeful and collective leadership for which I’ve been asked to spearhead by other Ejigbo progressive leaders as the Apex Leader. Our teamwork is yielding results, and this is just the beginning.”

Husain emphasized the importance of unity among party members, stressing that the Ejigbo progressive family stands firmly behind former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and is committed to expanding its grassroots mobilization efforts ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

On his gubernatorial ambition, Senator Husain remarked, “It’s not a do-or-die affair. Our party has a strong leadership structure and clear rules of engagement. I am committed to consultations and due process. I believe I’m highly qualified, with the right experience and grassroots support, to fly the party’s flag in 2026. If given the opportunity, I intend to correct the many missteps of the Ademola Adeleke administration and replicate President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda in Osun.”

Speaking on behalf of the Omoluabi defectors, Hon. Wole Olajire said their decision to return to the mainstream progressive fold was informed by a desire to leave “uncertainty for certainty.” He pledged full commitment to mobilizing support for the APC ahead of the 2026 elections.

In his own remarks, the leader of the PDP defectors, Hon. Kareem Mubarak, criticized the ruling party for failing to uphold internal democracy and good governance. He maintained that the APC remains the only viable platform for true socioeconomic development and quality leadership in the state.