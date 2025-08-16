Cracks At Airports: Unruly Passengers Upsetting The Skies

Ubani: Air hostesses should be polite, cautious and patient with passengers

Strict enforcement of regulations, way to go –Achimugu1

The steady rise of unruly behaviours by airline passengers, who refuse to obey simple instructions, is troubling the aviation sector that has remained calm in recent times. Isioma Madike, who has been following the trend, tells a story of these rumblings at the airports from the lenses of lawyers and aviation experts.

The incidents at the nations’s airports are not only troubling the skies but Nigerians as well. In spite of Nigeria’s many distressing issues, attention shifted to the drama of passengers and airport officials.

The country, in recent times, had been affronted by the spectacle of unruly passengers. While some defiled protocols to block the aisle of an airplane, others staged a sit-in at the check-in counter.

The citizens had also seen others who attempted to physically stop an aircraft from moving, as well as a passenger, hitting an air hostess in a manner that suggested cracks in the nation’s aviation space.

As concerning as the incidents were, opinions are divided on how best these ‘aviation bad weathers’ can be calmed.

Lawyers as well as aviation experts have expressed varied opinions on the issue, particularly in light of recent occurrences.

Some lawyers have openly criticised both the aviation authorities and airline operators, citing legal authorities under Nigerian law to back up their submissions.

However, aviation experts are emphasising the need for strict enforcement of regulations and potential prosecution of unruly behaviours.

There are also discussions about the need for fair and equal application of the law, with some arguing that selective justice was applied in the cases thus far.

A senior lawyer, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), said there should be rules and regulations and that passengers are supposed to obey them.

The air hostesses, he also said, should be polite, cautious and patient enough in handling passengers and dealing with issues that affect safety in the air.

He said: “They should be emotionally mature. But importantly, there is need for training and retraining. Most of them, over time, have been very rude in the performance of their duties.

“There’s the need to be more professional, and the airline owners should do more in this respect. However, I must say that I am pleased with the Minister for his proactiveness and wisdom in handling these thorny issues.”

Ubani acknowledged that unruly behaviour on flights is unacceptable and should be dealt with decisively. The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), he added, lacks constitutional or statutory authority to impose industry-wide ban without due process.

“What we have seen in the recent incidents falls far short of acceptable standards. It must equally be said that justice must be balanced. One party cannot be the accuser, prosecutor, and judge.

“Without fairness and due process, justice is missing in action.

“The recent unruly conduct of passengers during domestic flights in Nigeria has raised legitimate concerns about acceptable in-flight behaviour, aviation safety, and appropriate disciplinary measures,” he further said.

The senior advocate quoted Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to emphasise how it guarantees the right to a fair hearing before a court or tribunal established by law in the determination of a person’s rights or obligations.

The AON’s unilateral action to impose industry-wide ban without affording the passengers the opportunity to be heard, according to him, violates the principle of audi alteram partem.

The decision is punitive, especially when it is taken without judicial process, he said.

He added: “While an individual airline may refuse carriage to a passenger for safety reasons under its contractual rights, an industry-wide lifetime ban by a trade association like AON amounts to a de facto travel ban and it is unacceptable.

“This type of sanction has nationwide and international implications.

“The lawful regulator of civil aviation in Nigeria is the NCAA, created under the Civil Aviation Act by the National Assembly.

“NCAA regulations allow airlines to deny boarding to disruptive passengers for safety reasons, but do not confer on AON the power to impose an indefinite, industry-wide sanction.

“Even in jurisdictions with strict ‘no-fly’ regimes (e.g., the United States), such lists are managed by government agencies, subject to statutory frameworks, periodic reviews, and appeal mechanisms.

“A permanent blanket ban without the possibility of review or reversal is disproportionate. It should be challenged as excessive, especially where the alleged misconduct has not resulted in a court conviction.”

A Benin-based lawyer, Emmanuel Nwaghodoh, in his submission harped on the need for fair application of the law whenever this kind of situation occurs.

This, according to him, will eliminate a kind of two-tier justice system where the law is seen to be selective.

Nwaghodoh also talked about refocusing the air crew to be more professional in their conduct. What many of them displayed in the recent incidents, he said, are short of what is expected of them.

Nwaghodoh said: “All passengers, regardless of their standing in the society, are meant to be held accountable for their actions, and that justice should be applied equally.

“The double standards in the application of justice, particularly when it comes to the treatment of the powerful and the ‘nobodies’, should not rear its ugly head in the aviation sector.

“Airlines should also look into the type of training given to their crew members. If they so wish, let them outsource the training of their crew members so as to inject professionalism, which is obviously lacking.

“The incidents under reference simply exposed the airlines and ridiculed the professional conduct of their crew department.

“However, the aviation authority should also, as a matter of urgency, review their security and redirect the minds of its personnel. If those were their best, it only shows ill-trained security personnel at such a sensitive arena.

“The world is watching our conduct as a nation and we have to buckle up.”

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mike Achimugu, emphasised the need for strict enforcement of regulations and potential prosecution of those who display unruly behaviours within the airports.

Achimugu admitted there is need for education and a zero-tolerance policy, but insisted there isn’t a ‘rise’.

“Unruly passenger behaviour has always happened, and not just in Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon. This series of incidents happened to gain exposure because of the status of some of the passengers involved.

“The Ibom Air case simply happened while there was general interest in the KWAM 1 case and it added fuel to the trend. Let me also emphasise that cabin crew members are trained; sufficiently so.

“On board an aircraft, the authority of the pilot and crew to enforce safety is paramount and compliance is strongly recommended. A passenger can be deboarded if they pose a safety/security risk.

“Per compliance, the NCAA is ensuring that there are ramifications for unruly behaviour to deter recurrence. Passenger education programmes have been ongoing, and the NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at the terminals are available to assist passengers if they have any issues.

“If you have been treated unfairly, simply file a complaint via cpd.ncaa.gov.ng or email to michael.achimugu@ncaa.gov.ng ifueko.abdulmalik@ncaa.gov.ng cpd@ncaa.gov.ng and the NCAA will ensure a resolution in line with the regulations,” he stated.

The President/CEO of Top Brass Aviation Limited, Roland Iyayi, said: “What I think is missing is proper training. Because, if the aviation personnel were properly trained, then they would have looked at the element of de-escalation and not the way everything is.

“Secondly, you cannot have a situation where you have an unruly passenger, and then it gets to the point where she is being stripped naked, literally.

“That is wrong.”

For Bankole Bernard, Group MD of Finchglow Holdings, “Nobody can justify the fact that you dehumanise anybody just because of an infraction on the flight, which is not right. So, I think, there are so many wrongs on all sides.

“The emotions have not been objective. That is my view. So, these are issues that I believe if we want to be objective and we want to be fair, we need to do that completely. And we need to take a step back and look at it all over again.”

Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor, similarly expressed strong disapproval of any “show of shame” at airports. He highlighted that such actions damage public trust and undermine the effectiveness of security measures.

Ejiofor said that professionalism and adherence to established protocols are crucial for maintaining both security and a positive passenger experience. He added that instances of mistreatment by security personnel can erode confidence in the aviation sector.

He nonetheless called for a greater synergy among aviation stakeholders, saying he was disappointed that none of the parties in the recent airport fracas displayed proper expertise in the handling of the incidents that made the headlines recently.

According to the security expert, what was expected of the airport security is maturity, and comportment.

He said: “All the parties were wrong, but thank God for the quick intervention of the Minister of Aviation; his swift action saved us further embarrassment before the civilised world.

“I believe that emotions ran riot and the operators, especially the security personnel, forgot their core mandate, which is to be an arbiter in all cases without taking sides.

“For instance, in the incident involving the young woman, the security could still have arrested her without putting up such a show of shame.

“That said, I think the aviation authorities, the airlines and the attached security should devise a better means of explaining the protocols and enforcements in such a way that passengers can understand without resistance.

“There should be proper training and re-training as well as re-orientation in a manner that all parties will be at peace. That way we will avert recurrence in future.”

On August 10, a viral video of a female passenger, Comfort Emmanson, in which she allegedly assaulted some of the cabin crew members aboard Ibom Air’s Uyo-Lagos flight surfaced.

According to the narrative, Emmanson was asked by one of the air hostesses to switch off her telephone, which is the standard aviation safety procedures everywhere shortly before takeoff.

According to a statement by Ibom Air, she “bluntly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made an announcement, after which a fellow passenger seated beside her took the telephone and switched it off.

“This action prompted a verbal tirade from Ms. Emmanson. The situation was eventually calmed, and the flight departed as scheduled.

“Upon landing, Emmanson attacked and assaulted the purser, other crew members, and security personnel.”

The altercation had led to the imposition of a ban on her, which has been overturned by the Federal Government via the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and the airline. That decision, before the pardon, had also triggered reactions from Nigerians.

However, before the Emmanson theatrics, Wasiu Ayinde, the Fuji musician also known as KWAM1, was involved in a drama five days earlier on August 5. The music maestro also made headlines not in familiar terrain before a microphone but at the front of a ValueJet aircraft.

His intention, according to the airline, was to prevent the airplane from taxiing for takeoff at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airline had also accused Ayinde of splashing what was seen as a controversial liquid, which it claimed to be alcohol, on a crew member, who approached him regarding the content of the bottle.

In videos that later leaked to the public, Ayinde was seen in a heated exchange with airport personnel at the foot of the aircraft. When the plane moved, the musician and other airport staff had to dodge the wings of the aircraft.

Ayinde’s case came even before the dust had settled on the scuffle involving Senator Adams Oshiomhole with staffers of Air Peace Airline. After a few days of the uproar, caused by the act, he tendered an apology.

A video that went viral showed the senator exchanging words with airport staff.

The drama ensued at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on June 11.

He had allegedly arrived late for his flight to Abuja. Although he had arrived 20 minutes before the 6.30 am take off schedule.

Air Peace had alleged that Oshiomhole had tried to disrupt their operations at the counter after he was said to have arrived at MM 2 late for the early morning flight to Abuja.

The airline added that the senator climbed onto the baggage conveyor belt, preventing the check-in process, and ordered his security team to block the entrance to the airport terminal in an attempt to prevent the plane from leaving.

However, Oshiomhole, in a press conference, stated that he arrived at the airport 30 minutes before departure, having checked in online, but was denied boarding at the counter.

He had said: “I noticed that there were several other passengers suffering a similar fate.

“I also observed that while those who bought their tickets online were denied boarding and left unattended to, tickets were still being sold at exorbitant prices to those who were just coming to the airport.

“This is what prompted me to demand my rights and those of the other stranded passengers.”

But another drama had played out on January 8, when an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja was cancelled after a passenger allegedly disrupted flight operations, causing delays.

The female passenger, Chiamaka Ubani, allegedly caused so much disruption that the flight had to be cancelled.

She was said to have boarded the plane before discovering that her luggage was not loaded into the aircraft due to overweight limits. This made her furious as she created a scene.

Despite pleas from the crew and pilot, Chiamaka still blocked the aisle and held the plane hostage until the airspace was closed.

This led to the cancellation of the flight, which had 89 passengers onboard, including an infant. The police were said to have initiated legal proceedings against her, but nothing else has happened since that pronouncement.