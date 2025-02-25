Cracker In Camp Nou As Barca Welcome Atletico In Copa Del Rey

Share

Only a point splits these two sides in a dramatic Spanish title race, but Tuesday pits them against each other in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Barca will be aiming for a first-leg lead to take into April’s clash in Madrid, while they’re also out for revenge after losing at home to Atletico in December.

Atleti’s win before Christmas was a fortunate one, as they struck a 96th-minute winner in a game where Barca created the better chances.

With the insurance of a home leg to come, Simeone’s side may go for an even more conservative setup on this trip. Barca went into the previous meeting in poor form, but that’s not the case ahead of this cup tie.

The Catalan side have won five straight games to put themselves back in the frame for the title, while they’ve won four of their five home games since that Atletico loss – only slipping up in a Champions League dead rubber against Atalanta.

