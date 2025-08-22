Cracker In Abeokuta As NPFL Kicks Off With Remo, Rivers United Tie

The Nigeria Premier Football League’s 2025/2026 season kicks off today, with defending champions Remo Stars, facing last season’s runner-up, Rivers United, at the MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Having won their first title last season, all eyes will be on Remo Stars to maintain their position after finishing second in the previous two seasons before securing the championship at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Since their promotion to the Nigerian Football League in the 2021-22 season, Remo Stars have established themselves as consistent title challengers. Last season, however, the Ikenne club excelled, finishing at the top to claim their firstever league title in club history.

They impressed in the closing stages of the previous campaign, suffering only two defeats in their last seven league matches (with three wins and two draws). On the other hand, Rivers United finished as runners-up last season, accumulating 64 points from 38 games, which left them seven points behind Remo Stars.

Their success was largely due to a solid defence, as they conceded just 29 goals, the best record in the league. Rivers United aim to start the new season with a victory; however, this will be challenging, as they have never won any of their last two opening league games, drawing one and losing the other.

Remo Stars will likely be without ten of their key players, who have just returned from representing the Super Eagles B team at the CHAN Championships, as well as their head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who is also the assistant coach for the Super Eagles.