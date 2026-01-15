Crackdown: Trump Freezes Visa Processing For Nigerians, 74 Other Nationals

The United States Government yesterday suspended processing of immigrant visas for Nigerians and applicants from 74 other countries as the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown.

Citing a State Department memo, Fox News said the pause in visa processing for the countries would take effect from January 21. The memo directed US embassies to refuse visa applications until screening and vetting procedures are reassessed.

The suspension also affected applicants from Iran, Brazil, Russia, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Egypt and Thailand. In a statement yesterday, State Department spokesman, Tommy Piggott, said: “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge in the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.” Other African countries affected are Ghana, Morocco, Liberia, Libya, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Algeria, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Guinea and The Gambia.

The rest are Congo, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda. Meanwhile, this latest action from the US government is threatening the ability of supporters from Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire to attend the 2026 World Cup cohosted by the United States.

The restrictions, implemented in December, were initially cited by the Trump administration due to “screening and vetting deficiencies” and also affect fans from Iran and Haiti. While players, team officials, and their immediate relatives are exempt, no allowance has been made for general supporters, causing widespread dismay among fans.

Fans and coaches from the affected nations, currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, have expressed disappointment and hope for a resolution before the tournament. Beyond the travel ban, high ticket costs are also cited as a significant barrier for many fans hoping to support their teams at the World Cup.