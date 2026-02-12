Crackdown: Police Bust Criminal Activities In A’Ibom Communities

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have raided criminal Hide-outs in the state and recorded major breakthroughs in different communities in the state.

According to a press statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, “On Tuesday, February 10, at about 2305hrs, a patrol team on intensive visibility policing and targeted surveillance based on credible intelligence conducted a raid operation at a place suspected to be a criminal hideout in Ifiayong Usuk Village in Uruan Local Government Area.

“Upon sighting the Police patrol vehicle, the principal suspect fled the scene, abandoning the following items, one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, one new Daylong Motorcycle without reg- istration number, one small Itel handset, substances suspected to be illicit drugs.”

The statement highlighted that the operation was subsequently extended to Nwaniba Village, where one Joshua Anietie (38 years), male, of Nwaniba Village, was arrested with wraps of dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in commercial quantity.

The arrested suspect according to the command is currently undergoing investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect. In the same vein, operatives of the Command have recorded another operational success in Eket Local Government Area of the state.