CPS To Omene: Oborevwori’s Flyovers Strategic, Not Wasteful

The Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, has faulted comments made by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area, Chief Wilson Omene, describing his criticisms of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s infrastructural projects as ill-informed and misleading.

Omene had, in a recent interview on Rero TV, dismissed the ongoing construction of flyovers in Warri and Effurun claiming that they were not connected to any economic or productive sector. He also frowned at the governor decision to defect to the APC.

In a rebuttal issued on Saturday, Ahon described the flyover projects as strategic infrastructure designed to tackle persistent traffic gridlocks and boost economic activities in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, which are major commercial hubs in Delta State Ahon said: “The flyovers, road expansions and a sleepway interchange are not cosmetic.

“They are long-term investments in urban mobility, ease of doing business, and overall economic growth. “These are gateway cities connecting the ports, industries, and the hinterland.”