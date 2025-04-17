CPS: States As Dragging Pegs To Full Implementation

Share

With five states yet to be fully ready for the Contributory Pension Scheme and 19 others yet to fully implement it despite commencing the processes, it is obvious they have slowed the wheel of progress in the implementation of the scheme. Abdulwahab Isa reports

Retiring from active service is a crucial phase in one’s life. It signifies a transition from full-time work, thereby allowing an individual to pursue other activities after hitting the mandatory active years in the service.

Retirement could come by age or year of service depending on which comes first. More importantly, it’s a stage where a retiree relies on his deducted savings over the years to cater for his budgetary expenses to take care of his feeding, healthcare, housing, and others.

In Nigeria, civil servants—either as employees of federal, state, or local government or employees in the private sector—are mandatorily required to enroll in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Nigeria Pension Commission (PenCom) is a regulatory authority overseeing CPS in the country.

Savings pool

The Federal Government’s Pension Reform Act 2024 makes it mandatory for all employees in the public and private sectors to actively participate in the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, in Section 2(1), stipulates that the CPS applies to all public sector employees across the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, states, and local governments, as well as the private sector.

However, in line with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), state governments have the constitutional right to legislate on pension matters within their jurisdictions.

As such, state governments are required to domesticate the CPS by enacting appropriate pension laws within their states. CPS ensures both employers and employees contribute to employees’ retirement savings accounts.

The minimum contribution rate is 18 per cent of an employee’s monthly salary, with the employer contributing 10 per cent and the employee eight per cent. The scheme is designed to ensure that employees receive adequate retirement benefits.

Each employee’s contributions are deposited into a personal RSA, managed by a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA). Upon retirement, employees receive a pension based on the accumulated funds in their RSA in line with the terms of the scheme.

According to PenCom, Nigeria’s pension fund assets grossed at N22.86 trillion as of January 31, 2025, indicating a 1.55 per cent increase from N22.512 trillion recorded at the end of December 2024.

The RSA assets are invested in a variety of instruments, including government securities such as treasury bills, bonds, and other approved investments by the regulator, the National Pension Commission.

Implementation status

PenCom is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the implementation and administration of the CPS, including licensing PFAs and ensuring compliance.

While Federal Government agencies have fully complied with the implementation of CPS, the same cannot be said of states and local governments. Most employers in the private sector are yet to enroll their employees for CPS.

An updated CPS implementation status issued recently by Pencom suggests some states are yet to enact a law for CPS, while a few have enacted it but are yet to commence implementation. Few states have commenced deductions and remittances.

A recently released CPS implementation update by Pencom showed five states—Akwa Ibom, Borno, Kwara, Plateau, Cross River, and Yobe—are yet to commence the process for the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Nineteen states comprising Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara have enacted laws to adopt the CPS but are yet to make significant strides towards implementation.

Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Osun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Benue, Anambra, and Jigawa have fully commenced implementation of the CPS as of December 31, 2024.

Worried by the slow responses, PenCom advised states and local governments to implement the CPS for a pension-secure Nigeria.

“So far, many states are yet to implement the CPS. For a state to implement the CPS in full, the state is required to enact a law on CPS, establish a Pension Bureau, register its employees with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and commence remittance of pension contributions.

“The state is also required to carry out an actuarial valuation, commence funding of accrued pension rights, procure group life insurance for its employees, and open and fund a retirement benefits bond redemption fund account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or PFA.

“They are consistently remitting both employer and employee pension contributions under the CPS. Meanwhile, Jigawa State remits contributions under the Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme (CDBS),” it said, noting that several states have enacted laws to adopt the CPS but have not yet made significant strides towards implementation.

“These states include Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara. PenCom urges these states to accelerate their efforts toward full implemen

The indifference of employers of labor, especially at the state and private sector levels, towards the implementation of CPS signals postretirement dilemma

tation of the CPS. This includes the timely remittance of both employer and employee pension contributions. By taking decisive action, these states can align with the pacesetters in ensuring a secure and sustainable retirement scheme for their workforce,” it added.

Pencom encourages these states to expedite the enactment of their CPS laws and take immediate steps toward full implementation to ensure a secure and sustainable pension system for their workforce.

“The transition from the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) to the CPS at the state and local government levels is both a significant and inevitable step. Even states that have not transitioned will ultimately need to adopt the CPS,” it said.

However, there are unconfirmed reports pointing to labor forces in some states as resisting implementation of CPS in the state. In Kogi State, for instance, the CPS is yet to kick off, as the labor unions had in September 2021 asked the state government to halt its implementation to allow for wider consultations.

The then Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Kogi State chapter, Comrade Akeji Aaron, was reported, allegedly, to have advised the state government to jettison the rumored implementation of the CPS and give attention to providing benefits that accrued to civil servants over the years that were yet to be enforced.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had also cautioned the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello, against the implementation of the scheme. The then NLC Chairman, Comrade Onuh Edoka, now Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo on Labor Matters, while opposing the implementation then, said the scheme had failed in other states that had adopted it.

In Cross River State, the scheme is yet to take effect, like a few other states. Speaking on the issue, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Monday Ogbodum, said organised labor, comprising the TUC, NLC, and the Joint Negotiating Council, had objected to the implementation of the scheme and staged a protest at the Cross River State House Assembly to disrupt the process of signing the bill into law.

He stressed that even when the Assembly surreptitiously passed the bill at night, the governor had not been able to implement it, adding that the bill is dead on arrival.

Dilemma

One of the challenges of CPS is uncredited pension contributions, a situation in which remittances aren’t credited to RSA immediately. In the past, PenCom identified a challenge of uncredited pension contributions, primarily due to incomplete documentation from employers, which resulted in Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) being unable to credit the RSAs of affected employees.

The Commission called for strict compliance from employers and contributors to address this matter promptly. The inability of PFAs to credit employees’ RSAs could potentially affect their retirement plans.

As a result, it is critical to act quickly to correct the situation. Industry stakeholders have had to deal with it without a solution.

With a painstaking consultation, PenCom, in collaboration with the Pension Operators’ Association of Nigeria (PenOp), resolved the logjam by launching the Pension Contribution Remittance System (PCRS).

PenCom, in a statement, said approved Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) would enhance accuracy, efficiency, and transparency in pension contributions.

“The introduction of the Pension Contribution Remittance System is a response to the challenges frequently encountered by employers, including errors in contribution schedules and verification delays,” the Commission said.

By completely automating pension remittance processes, PenCom and PenOp have taken significant steps towards creating a more robust Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for employers and employees, solving the challenge of uncredited pension contributions in the accounts of PFAs.

“By this development, all employers are to channel all pension contributions through the approved PSSPs, who then validate the PFAs and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) of the RSA holders with PenCom’s database to eliminate errors, which led to uncredited pension contributions,” it said.

Key features of the new system include error prevention mechanisms, convenient access to payment providers, instant online payment, and others. PenCom set June 1, 2025, as the deadline for adopting this new remittance process.

“From this date onwards, employers are to channel all pension contributions through the approved PSSPs. PenCom remains open to approving additional PSSPs that meet specified criteria in the future.

This move demonstrates PenCom’s commitment to continuously improving the CPS and ensuring accessibility for employers across Nigeria,” the Commission noted.

Last line

Twenty years after the commencement of CPS, some states and most private sector employers are yet to queue into the scheme.

The indifference of employers of labor, especially at the state and private sector levels, towards the implementation of CPS signals post-retirement dilemma.

Share