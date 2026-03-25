CPS Retirees Lament Benefits Exclusion Amid Ongoing Reforms

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have raised alarms over exclusion from key pension benefits, even as reforms continue to transform the system.

At the National Thanksgiving Conference of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS) held in Abuja, retirees warned Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) against further delays in disbursing approved entitlements.

Themed ‘Strengthening Contributory Pension Scheme Administration for Dignity, Timeliness and Trust,’ the conference spotlighted both achievements and persistent challenges in Nigeria’s pension landscape.

The President of the union, Comrade Sylva Nwaiwu, expressed frustration that many eligible retirees had been left out of the N758 billion pension increment arrears approved by the Federal Government.

“Eligible retirees, including those from organisations under First Line Charge, self-funded agencies, and those employed under the CPS from 2004 and earlier, have been unjustly excluded from the ongoing payments. We demand their immediate inclusion,” he said.

Nwaiwu warned that continued delays in disbursing funds already released could trigger protests. “Our members have been denied payment even after funds were released since November 2025. If this persists, pensioners may have no option but to occupy the offices of Pension Fund Administrators until they are paid what is due to them.”

He also flagged the exclusion of retirees from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), insisting that their liabilities had been assumed by the Federal Government.

“It is an error to classify PHCN retirees under self-funded MDAs. Their exclusion from these payments is unjust and must be corrected immediately.”

The union further criticised the Federal Government’s decision to fix January 1, 2026, as the effective date for newly approved gratuity for CPS retirees, noting that it would unfairly deny long-serving retirees access to benefits.

“This cut-off unfairly excludes those who served for over 21 years before the effective date. We appeal to the government to review this decision in the interest of justice and equity.”

Despite the grievances, Nwaiwu acknowledged that pension administration had improved significantly, noting that after over two decades of neglect and suffering, the Federal Government had cleared all outstanding benefits of retirees under the CPS

While disclosing that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has regularised monthly remittance of accrued rights by the Federal Government, Nwaiwu added that retirees no longer wait to receive their benefits but receive them within the month they retire, which was a huge development.

“Unlike in the past, when retirees waited for over a year, CPS retirees now receive their benefits within the same month of retirement. The approval of gratuity as an exit benefit is also commendable.”

The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran, reassured retirees that reforms were delivering tangible results, as she emphasised that improving retirees’ welfare remains a top priority.

“I do not take the plight of senior citizens lightly. When you see people who have served this nation diligently retire into penury, it is simply not acceptable.”

Oloworaran added that the Federal Government has cleared outstanding pension liabilities, enabling retirees to be paid within weeks, and in some cases, within days of retirement.

“Since last year, we have been paying retirees almost immediately after retirement. Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are even working towards processing payments within 24 hours.”

Oloworaran highlighted Pension Reform 2.0, a comprehensive overhaul of the system since the enactment of the Pension Reform Act of 2004, designed to guarantee dignity, financial security, and healthcare support for retirees.

“For those earning between N10,000 and N30,000 monthly, those days are coming to an end. We are working to establish a pension floor that ensures a more livable income for senior citizens,” she said.

The PenCom DG also stressed the importance of stronger investment strategies to maximise returns for retirees and promised ongoing innovation to improve the quality of life for pensioners.

“With sustained commitment and reforms, we will continue to make life better for our senior citizens,” Oloworaran added.

Delivering a keynote paper on the conference theme, Comrade Dada Ahmed urged retirees to continue advocating for accountability and inclusion, drawing lessons from global best practices.

“The future of thousands of pensioners depends on collective commitment to transparency and responsive governance,” he said.

Ahmed lauded recent disbursements as one of the most significant financial support initiatives for African pensioners this year but warned that gaps remain.

“I must admit that while efforts have been made, there is still a long way to go. Reforms must be deepened, processes modernised, and communication strengthened to meet the expectations of pensioners.”

He urged better documentation, access to information in local languages, and professional development for pension administrators to strengthen trust and efficiency in the system.