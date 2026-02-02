CPS: Remote Data Capture To Enhance Integrity, Improve Service Delivery

The planned launch of data recapture self-service platform (PENCAP) is expected to enhance data integrity, improve service delivery and modernise pension administration through responsible digitalisation, according to the National Pension Commission (PenCom). PenCom, in collaboration with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), unveiled yesterday, February 1, 2026.

According to a relaunch statement, the platform enables Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to remotely update their personal records (recapture), without necessarily visiting their PFAs. PENCAP targets RSA holders who joined the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on or before 1 July 1, 2019 and have not undergone the data recapture process.

This initiative marks another key step by PenCom to enhance data integrity, improve service delivery, and modernise pension administration through responsible digitalisation.

Giving reasons for the urgent recapture, the PenCom noted that accurate and up-to-date data remained. fundamental to the efficient administration of retirement savings under the CPS, adding that over time, data inconsistencies arising from legacy records and incomplete documentation had posed challenges during verification and benefit processing.

PENCAP provides a proactive solution by offering contributors a secure and convenient channel to recapture their data. By improving the quality and reliability of contributor records across PFAs, the platform will support faster benefit processing, smoother verification exercises, and an overall improvement in service experience for RSA holders.

The Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) commenced in August 2019 for both active contributors and retirees. The DRE complies with the Federal Government’s directive that all data-generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

#It is also consistent with the need for a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria with the National Identification Number (NIN) as the unique identifier.

In that regard, PenCom designed, developed and deployed an Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS), which has been integrated with the NIMC database to authenticate the uniqueness of individuals seeking to register under the CPS and existing RSA holders who have not recaptured.

Before now, RSA holders were required to physically visit their PFAs in order to recapture. This has not achieved the needed outcome with many eligible RSA holders yet to be recaptured for over six years. The recapture process is fully online and requires a phone, a computer or other devices with a camera and internet access to enable live image capture.

Contributors will then complete the online Data Recapture Form and, where applicable, upload supporting documents to validate requested updates.The process also involves biometric verification through live facial capture and the provision of a digital signature to confirm authenticity.

Following submission, the contributor’s PFA reviews the application and takes appropriate action within the defined processing period. Throughout this stage, RSA holders receive email notifications acknowledging receipt of their request and providing updates on approval or rejection, including reasons where applicable.

This ensures transparency, accountability, and continuous communication. The rollout of PENCAP, aims to speed up the Data recapture process which has been ongoing since the launch of the ECRS but without significant progress.

By providing the self-service option, it is expected that more RSA holders will be encouraged to participate due to its convenience.

RSA holders who enrolled on or before 1 July 2019 and are yet to undergo recapture are required to take advantage of the online window to confirm and update their records. This is a necessary step to migrate their date onto the ECRS, which uniquely identifies RSA holders via their National Identification Number (NIN).