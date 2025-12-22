CPS: PFAs To Cut Investment In FG Securities From 60%

As assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme continues to enjoy robust growth, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is considering plans to reduce investment in Federal Government securities from the current 60 per cent to 50 per cent or less. This was disclosed at the 2025 PenCom Media Conference held in Lagos.

The event themed: “Pension Revolution Summit: A 365 Days Scorecard.” was presided over by the Director-General of PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran.

In one of the presentations titled “Contextualising the Future of Pension Funds Investments within the Pension Revolution 2.0,” the Commission unveiled what it described as ‘Strategic Targets: Measurable Outcomes in the Short Term (2026).”

According to the key performance indicators, there is expected to be a strategic rebalancing to diversification while maintaining stability if alternative assets increase as a total percentage of portfolio.

In this regard, allocation to Private equity will double from one per cent to two per cent in allocation, Infrastructure will triple from one per cent to three per cent allocation while allocation to FGN Securities will reduce from the current 60 per cent.

Speaking on other initiatives to boost the pensioners’ well-being the director general said the Commission would commence the pilot phase of the Pension Industry Healthcare Initiative (PenCare) in March 2026, targeting no fewer than 30,000 low-income retirees across the country.

The regulator also revealed the intention to cut Pension Dund Administrators (PFAs) investment in Federal Government securities from 60 per cent. According to her, the initiative is designed to ease the healthcare burden of low income retirees, and ensure that they live their retirement years with dignity.

According to her, PenCom had inaugurated the Board of Trustees of PenCare to drive the industry-wide intervention, which will provide free and accessible healthcare services to eligible retirees.

“Retirement should be a season of peace, not a period defined by anxiety over medical bills. “I am happy to announce that the pilot will be launched in March next year, and we hope to enrol about 30,000 retirees across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” she said.

The PenCom boss described PenCare as a landmark reform that underscores government’s commitment to improving the welfare of pensioners, particularly those with limited income.

She said that the programme aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She noted that the pension industry is increasingly being positioned to respond to the social needs of retirees beyond monthly benefits.