CPS: Pension Assets Hit N17.292TRN

Pension fund assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme soared to N17.292 trillion in August 2023, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has said.

The Director-General PenCom Mrs. Aisha Da- hir-Umar, said this yesterday at the National Pension Commission/Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Inter- active Session on the Contributory Pension Scheme for the Organised Private Sector in Lagos.

The Director General, who was represented by the Commissioner Technical, National Pension Commission, Anyim Nyerere, submitted that the N17.292 trillion Net Asset Value (NAV) represented a growth of 15.34 per cent, when compared to the NAV of N14.99 trillion as at December 31, 2022.

She said 66.31 per cent of the pension funds were invested in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities, followed by Corporate Debt Securities, which gulped 10.74 per cent and Money Market Instruments 7.51 per cent.