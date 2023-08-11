CPS: Pencom Recovers N24.5bn From Defaulting Employers

With the aid of whistleblowing policy, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) recovered the sum of N24.5 billion from employers who failed to remit the mandatory contributory pension deductions of their employees to the Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs). The pension regulator confirmed the figure on Thursday, saying the recovered sum spanned June 2012 to March 2023.

The whistleblowing policy was introduced by PenCom to encourage the general public, especially private sector employees to report employers that are not complying with the pro- visions of the law in remitting the monthly pension contributions of their workers. Breakdown of recoverd amount showed that N12.440 billion was the total sum withheld by employers while N12.092 billion was penalty incurred for non-remittance.

Further analysis of the data showed that in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2023), the sum of N384.280 million, comprising principal contributions of N193.058 million and penalties of N191.222 million were re- covered from 34 defaulting employers. Pencom provided these details in Abuja at the 2023 conference for journalists.

The Commission’s Head of Consumer Protection Department, Ikenna Chidi-Ebere, in his presentation toyled, “Enhancing customer Service in the Pension Industry: PenCom’s New Strategic Plan,” explained that PenCom introduced the ‘Whistleblowing Mechanism’ to encourage the “general public, especially private sector employees, to report defaulting employers not complying with the provisions of Pension Reform Act 2014 (Non-remittance of Mandatory Monthly Pension Contributions).”

He added that “the report can be submitted anonymously to protect employees from the risk of job loss or victimisation by their employers.” According to Mr. Chidi- Ebere, “employees can also report any observed irregularity that relates to pension matters which may hamper the customer satisfaction. The report can be lodged at the online and offline addresses provided by the Commission.”

The Director-General of the Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, in her welcome remarks, said: “PenCom’s proactive regulatory approach has strengthened the oversight and governance of pension funds, promoting transparency, accountability and safeguarding the interests of pension contributors.”

Represented by Abdulqadir M. Dahiru, Head, Corporate Communications Department, the director general said the creation of the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) underscored Pen- Com’s determination to prioritise service delivery and provide Retirement Savings Account holders with the care and attention they rightfully deserve.