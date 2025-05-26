CPS: PenCom Advises Contributors To Seek Legal Redress Over Employers’ Hold To Deductions

Share

Employers who fail to remit or under-remit pension contributions are strictly liable under Nigerian law, and face limited legal defenses when such matters are brought before the courts, Hon. Justice Olufunke Yemi Anuwe of the National Industrial Court has said.

Justice Anuwe made this assertion in her presentation at the Fourth Forum of Company Secretaries and Legal Advisers in the Pension Industry, organised by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) helf in Abuja , Pencom said in a statement.

According to her, one of the most frequently litigated issues in the pension sector involves the non-remittance or under-remittance of pension contributions by employers.

“Nigerian courts have consistently upheld the rights of PenCom and pension contributors to initiate legal proceedings to recover such funds. Statutory penalties and interest have also been enforced to ensure compliance,” she stated.

She further said that the courts recognise Pencom’s regulatory authority as central to the administration of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

While courts generally defer to the Commission’s technical expertise, they expect it to act within the limits of its statutory mandate.

Anuwe reminded participants that under Section 210 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), no person entitled to pension or gratuity under any law shall be denied or deprived of such benefits.

“It is a constitutional right,” she affirmed, “and pensioners must be paid for the service they have rendered.”

