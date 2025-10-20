CPS: Parthian Pensions Promises Rewarding Fund Management Cycle For Workers

As pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) sustain growth with over N25.6 trillion invested in various portfolios, the management of Parthian Pensions has promised workers a robust, fulfilling, and rewarding management of their assets.

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), which is coming into the sector with a mission to corner a larger share of the market, also said it was prepared to claim and fill the gaps left by existing fund managers.

Speaking with journalists on the plans, the Group Managing Director, Parthian Group, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, said the PFA had been positioned to deploy every instrument under regulatory approval to capture a high chunk of Nigerian workers into its fold.

He said the group was all out to reach workers that have been left out in the scheme so as to ensure and guarantee a rewarding retirement future for a larger population of workers. According to him, the PFA has been positioned to be the alternative PFA of choice for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders seeking better return on investment and excellent customer service.

On his part, the Managing Director, Parthian Pensions, Mr. Olufemi Odukoya, said they observed that over the years, some PFAs had lower their guards, thereby providing opportunities for Parthian Pensions to play a dominant role.

He stressed that their mission, therefore, was to secure a retirement lifestyle plan because everyone has a vision to enjoy after retirement. He said the company had witnessed high level of acceptance in the few weeks that they commenced operations.

Besides the deployment of technology to access and ease up engagements, Odukoya said they would also build person to person relationship, which is part of what has been missing in the industry. He said: “We want to focus on relationship building.

We have identified the gap in this area. We will leverage on the best technology but we will also be there for our clients physically. In the few days we have gone to the market, we have achieved a lot in terms of acceptance and patronage.”