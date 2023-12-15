CPS: N1.63TRN Paid to 442,000 Retirees Under Annuity

A total of N1.63 trillion was paid to 442,000 retirees by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in tge last 15 years. In the same vein, N208.86 billion was paid out to 475,000 Nigerians, who lost their jobs as 25 per cent of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

According to the data sourced from Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOP), the Contributory Pension Scheme has recorded lots of mileage in the last 20 years of its introduction in Nigeria in Nigeria. This was as members of PenoP hinted of plan on off- shore investment next year to broaden pension investment portfolios.

Chief Executive Officer, PenOp, Mr. Oguche Aguda, hinted on Wednesday at a virtual press briefing that a lot had been achieved in the last 20 years of CPS operations in Nigeria. For instance, he said the number of client growth moved from 2,543, 178 in 2007 to 10,023,314 as of July 2023.

According to him, lump sum paid on programmed withdrawal amounted to N99.2 billion to 35,419 applicants in the third quarter of 2011, N288. 5 billion paid to 117,502 applicants 2015 (Q3), N589.3 billion paid to 227,400 applicants 2019 (Q3), N887.6 billion paid to 315,112 applicants 2022 (Q3) and N 964.2 billion paid to 330,201 applicants 2023 (Q2).

Similarly, a total sum of N356.32 billion was paid out as death benefits to 91,214 beneficiaries of CPS deceased. Contributions by both public and private sectors to the scheme has risen significantly in the last 20 years. The portion of public sector contribution rose to N 4.87 trillion in the second quarter of 2023 from N1.57 trillion in third quarter 2011.

Private sector contribution moved to N4.5 trillion in the second quarter 2023 from N454.95 billion figure recorded in the third quarter of 2011.