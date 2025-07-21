CPS: Governor Promises Immediate Enrollment Of Workers

…says past pension managers not qualified

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has promised to enroll all state civil servants in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which implementation is expected to commence this month.

The governor, who lamented pension management in the state, said those in charge were not qualified as the process made things slower than it should be.

The governor spoke at a meeting with the leadership of the organized labour in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun said his administration would ensure immediate payment for workers who retire from July 2, 2025, through the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“There will be no gratuity scheme as this will be discontinued from July 2, 2025. All Consolidated Salaries will revert back to the Contributory Pension Scheme. “A lot of work has gone into this.

In the past, we found that those who have been managing our pensions were not actually the right fit for purpose; they were not qualified, and that has made things slower than they should have been.

“Anyone retiring will receive their benefits, and we will provide PENCOM with the resources to ensure that they meet the obligations of those who retire, and that will be done promptly.

“We will pass the appropriate laws to back this decision,” he said. He also indicated that a 10-year payment plan would commence from 2025 to 2030 under the first phase, while the second phase, which would commence next year, would be from 2030 to 2035.

He said that with this arrangement, payment would be made for the remaining two years of his tenure, while eight years of payment would be for his successors.

According to him, “what is key is that we have decided that in phase one, we will pay outstanding contributions for retirees who have retired from July 2, 2025, to July 2030. We will make that immediate payment.

“Next year, we will make the second payment, which will be phase 2, for those who will be retiring from July 2, 2030, to July 1, 2035.

“We will be making immediate payments for those who will be retiring beyond my tenure in 2027 and beyond the tenure of my successor as well; that is 10 years.

The governor noted that his administration would ensure the immediate enrollment and registration of all employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) after relevant Pension Fund Administrators have been chosen.

Governor Abiodun noted that his government had paid inherited leave allowances up to 2013, while the amounts from 2014 to 2022, totaling N8 billion, are yet to be paid, but that it would be paid in tranches.

He disclosed that the sum of N37 billion had been paid as gratuities to local government and state retirees and N163 billion paid as pension to both local and State workers between 2019 till date.