CPS: Five States Lag Behind As Lagos, 11 Others Commence Full Implementation

Share

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disclosed that five States, including Akwa Ibom, Borno, Kwara, Plateau, Cross River, and Yobe, have yet to commence the process for implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Additionally, 19 States which are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara have enacted laws to adopt the CPS but are yet to make significant progress toward implementation.

Meanwhile, Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Osun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Benue, Anambra, and Jigawa have fully implemented the CPS as of December 31, 2024.

PenCom provided this update on Wednesday while commending Lagos and other States for their exemplary compliance with the CPS framework.

It urged all States and Local Governments to implement the CPS to ensure a secure and sustainable pension system for Nigerian workers.

The Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, Section 2(1), mandates the CPS for all public sector employees across the federation, including the FCT, States, and Local Governments, as well as private-sector workers.

However, under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), State governments have the constitutional right to legislate on pension matters within their jurisdictions. To aid implementation, the National Council of States adopted the CPS for all States and Local Governments in August 2006.

In response, PenCom developed a Model State Pension Law to guide States in aligning their pension structures with national standards.

According to PenCom, for a State to fully implement the CPS, it must enact a law on CPS, establish a Pension Bureau, register employees with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), commence remittance of pension contributions, conduct Actuarial Valuation, fund Accrued Pension Rights, procure Group Life Insurance for employees, and open and fund a Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or a PFA.

PenCom noted that States that consistently remit both employer and employee contributions under the CPS are on track, while Jigawa State operates under the Contributory Defined Benefits Scheme (CDBS).

PenCom expressed concern that many States have enacted CPS laws but have yet to take meaningful steps toward implementation.

These States include Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara.

It urged these States to accelerate their efforts by ensuring the timely remittance of pension contributions and aligning with States that have already achieved full implementation.

PenCom reiterated that transitioning from the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) to the CPS is a necessary and inevitable step for all States and Local Governments.

States that delay this transition risk accumulating unsustainable pension liabilities, which will burden future generations.

The CPS is designed to ensure that all retirees receive their benefits in a timely manner, providing a sustainable and secure retirement for public sector employees.

The commission added that the CPS promotes fiscal discipline by accurately determining and settling pension obligations, ensuring funds are available at retirement for prompt payment of benefits, preventing the accumulation of pension arrears, and enhancing the financial stability of the public sector.

PenCom strongly urged all States yet to implement the CPS to expedite the enactment of necessary laws and take immediate steps toward full implementation.

Doing so will protect workers’ futures, ease financial burdens, and create a more efficient pension system across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

