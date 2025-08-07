CPS: Assessing Police Retirees’ Threat To Pull Out Of Scheme

Agitation to pull out from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by retired officers of Nigeria Police resonated again last month with massive protest, Abdulwahab Isa reports

It was simply a request mumbled in a low tone at the beginning. It got loudly amplified last month and instantly followed with protest. The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) is facing a litmus test in the 21 years of its existence.

A large group of retired officers of the Nigerian Police Force, joined by serving officers, are vociferously agitating to pull out from the scheme for a number of reasons they detest in CPS. Not every arm of the military or their affiliates signed up for CPS.

The Nigerian military, the Navy, and the Air Force operate a distinct pension board that administers their pension affairs. For reasons not disclosed, the Federal Government, which exempted other arms of the armed forces from CPS in 2004, insisted that the Nigerian Police be part of the scheme. The police authorities resisted, but government insisted that the institution was too big to be let out of the scheme.

As an alternative, and in ensuring that the police pension was well managed, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in 2014 licensed a PFA—Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited—exclusively dedicated to serving the police.

Exemption Bill

Proponents of the Nigeria Police Force exemption from the CPC are unrelenting, notwithstanding the special mileage given to the police by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) by licensing Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited exclusively to handle police pensions.

A bill seeking to exempt the police from the contributory pension scheme has progressed steadily at the National Assembly. The proposed legislation seeks to amend section 5 (1) of the Pension Reform Act of 2014 to include officers of the NPF as part of the categories of persons exempted from the contributory pension. The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), the umbrella body of PFAs, says the exemption bill was in bad taste. PenOp said the exclusion bill, which seeks to exclude the police would be costing Nigeria about N3.5 trillion.

Speaking during a public hearing on the proposed ‘Police Pension Board Bill 2024,’ Oguche Agudah of PenOp said implementing the bill would cost the Federal G an additional N3.6 trillion. “It is not really the CPS that is the problem of the police; it is welfare.

So, what we’ve said is if your salary is small, your pensions will be small. We do understand why the police are agitating. For us, they need their pensions to be higher. But it’s not leaving the scheme that is going to solve the problem. “Even the IG of police, sometime last year, actually mentioned that if the police are leaving, they are moving from hand to fire, where they are going back to the defined benefits scheme (DBS), whereby their pension is based on budgetary allocation.

So, leaving the scheme is not the solution because it’s not sustainable. If the police are going to leave this scheme, they will need at least 3.5 trillion Naira today, invested every year, at least 10 per cent a year, for them to be able to pay the pensions for about 400,000 police,” he said. Agudah said the move would strain the national budget and undermine Nigeria’s pension assets, which are currently invested in infrastructure and bonds, contributing to the economy.

Protest

While a bill seeking to exempt the police from CPS is being attended to at the National Assembly, retired police officers took to strategic locations in the Abuja metropolis in protest. They urged the government to exempt the Force from CPS. Last month, some retired police officers defied heavy rain to stage a protest at the entrance gate of the National Assembly in Abuja. The protesters demanded their removal from the Scheme.

The demonstrators, comprising elderly ex-police personnel, held placards and chanted solidarity songs as they stood in the rain, insisting that their welfare and dignity had been neglected for too long.

Speaking during the protest, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Manir Lawal (rtd), called on the government to exit police retirees from the pension scheme, which he described as exploitative and unjust. “We are here to ask the government to remove us from the CPS. The pension scheme is exploitative and unjust. I am 67 years old. Many

While retired officers of the police force are rooting for pulling out from CPS, poorly structured welfare is a big challenge that needs to be addressed

of us here are in our 60s and 70s. We have served this country faithfully and deserve to retire in dignity. This scheme has impoverished us. It is our right to demand better,” he said. Last month’s protest by the retired police officers wasn’t just a one-off exercise. The retired officers in the past took protests to the front gate of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Poor welfare

At the core of police officers’ agitation for the pullout is irredeemably poor-structured welfare for officers of the Force, especially the majority in middle and lower ranks. Illiyasu Aliyu is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police. He served out his 35 years in the service. His post-retirement account is traumatic. Aliyu, who was part of the protesters of police exclusion from the CPS pension scheme, narrated his ordeal postretirement, a common and familiar experience of the majority of the retired officers of the Force.

He said: “I retired in 2019, and the day I received a call after six months of my retirement to come for my gratuity, I was bewildered by what I saw. They asked us to fill out forms and sign. When I saw my gratuity, it was N2.1m. Many things ran through my mind, and it was as if I were dreaming.

Also, my monthly pension was N35,000. “On the day we went there at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, a retired inspector saw N1.5m as his gratuity and fainted immediately. There are a lot of police officers who have died anticipating that this scheme would be reviewed. I had a friend in Yobe State who went mad because of thinking about this malady before he eventually passed on.”

Describing the poorly structured welfare of police, Aliyu said: “I felt bad. It was a miserable feeling. A lot of retired police officers had died because of this ill-treatment by the Federal Government. I know about 10 colleagues who have died. But this thing began when we were forced to go to the PenCom office while I was still in service. “It was an unfavorable condition where our gratuity would be used to pay our pensions.

These conditions are pathetic. The contributory pension scheme is not favorable to us. But this doesn’t affect IG, DIG, and AIG. That is to tell you the system has been manipulated.” The Inspector-General of the Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, affirmed that retired officers live in humiliating conditions. He stated this during a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja. Egbetokun said the living conditions of retired officers were unacceptable given the sacrifices they made in service.

“One area I remain deeply committed to is the welfare of our retired officers under the Contributory Pensions Scheme, CPS. Their post-service condition is heartbreaking and morally unacceptable. Today, most retired officers of the Nigerian Police Force live in conditions that are not only unacceptable but humiliating, given the sacrifices they made in service to the nation. Their monthly pension under the CPS is maximally low and roughly inadequate to meet even the most basic needs. Many can no longer afford health care, housing, or a life of dignity.” He said the poor state of retirees was affecting the morale of serving officers.

“This has turned retirement into a period of hardship and regret, eroding the confidence of serving officers, who now see their own future with fear rather than hope. Among serving officers, there exists a growing and deep-rooted anxiety, born from the belief, rightly or wrongly, that retirement is a descent into hardship. This fear has become so pervasive that it is having a noticeable demoralizing effect on morale across ranks,” he stated. Egbetokun noted that efforts to sensitize officers about the CPS have been misunderstood.

“Attempts made to educate them on the operation of the Contributory Pensions Scheme have been taken as attempts to keep them in perpetual bondage of the CPS,” he said. He stated that the police leadership had initiated efforts to augment the pension of retired officers and had presented its position to the National Assembly during the public hearing of the bill seeking to exempt the police from the scheme.

“I sounded a caution that my people should look well before they jump into any exit. There may be a booby trap in the bill. So, what is the use in exiting out of this bill and jumping into an uncertainty? Some people have interpreted that to mean that I don’t want the police to exit.

That is not true. But people often know that that’s not exactly what it meant,” he said. He also urged police commanders to engage with serving and retired officers to sensitize them to ongoing efforts by the police leadership to improve their welfare.”

Last line

While retired officers of the police force are rooting for pulling out from CPS, poorly structured welfare is a big challenge that needs to be addressed in order to give retired officers a decent life post-retirement.