CPPE Worried Over Exchange Rate Computation on Import

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has raised the alarm that the continued increase in exchange rate computation for import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will hurt businesses and aggravate poverty in the country.

Dr. Yusuf explained that the continued increase, if not checked, would create greater incentives for smuggling and more industries that are dependent on imported raw materials may shut down, customs revenue decline as imports through official channels become difficult. According to him, there is need to develop stronger frameworks for measuring the human condition and ensure that policymakers and business leaders pay as much attention to these measures as they do to macro-economic indicators.

Yusuf said: “Paradoxically, only recently, the CBN governor, at the CIBN dinner, stressed the importance of giving economic policies a human face. “He stated among other things that “we need to develop stronger frameworks for measuring the human condition and ensure that policymakers and business leaders pay as much attention to these measures as they do to macroeconomic indicators.

“In the light of these realities, the CPPE recommends that the CBN should review its decision to increase the exchange rate for customs duty computation. The frequency of rate reviews should also be reduced to minimise uncertainty and risk for investors. “This will make a bad situation worse for investors in the econo- my. It will worsen the misery of the citizens amid an excruciating inflationary condition.”

According to him, trade policy measures should not be subjected to the full vagaries of the philosophy of market forces. He pointed out that the CBN should allow for a concessionary rate for the computation of import duty to protect the economy and the citizens from the reality of unbearable inflationary pres- suvres. Yusuf added the recent review would make the cost of importation through official channels even more prohibitive and this may result in unintended outcomes.