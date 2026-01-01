CPPE: Trade Sector, Others To Remain Primary Growth Engine For Nigeria

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has projected that trade, manufacturing sectors and others are set to contribute immensely as the primary growth engine of Nigeria’s macroeconomy in 2026.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, explained this in his review of the Nigerian economy in 2025 and outlook for 2026 in Lagos recently. Yusuf said: “The CPPE’s 2026 economic outlook is that of cautious optimism.

With reform momentum sustained, Nigeria is expected to transition more decisively from stabilisation to growth. GDP growth is projected between 4.0 and 4.5 per cent, supported by continued moderation in inflation and stronger non-oil sector performance.

“Moderating inflation should strengthen domestic demand and create room for gradual monetary easing, potentially lowering interest rates and stimulating private investment. Services—especially telecommunications, finance, construction, real estate and trade—will remain the primary growth engine.

“Capital-market prospects are positive, supported by the potential listing of Dangote Refinery, which could deepen market liquidity and attract domestic and foreign portfolio inflows. Policy credibility remains strong, reinforcing investor confidence and capital inflows.”

While touching on the key risks to the outlook despite the improving trajectory, he noted that several downside risks persist, mentioning

• Security challenges: Insecurity continues to constrain agriculture, logistics and investment.

• Oil price and production volatility: Fiscal performance remains sensitive to oil shocks. Structural constraints: High power, energy and logistics costs will continue to weigh on real-sector productivity.

• Debt and fiscal pressures: Debt service—estimated at over N15 trillion in the 2026 appropriation (about 50 percent of projected revenue)—continues to constrain fiscal space.

• External headwinds: Geopolitical tensions could affect trade flows, commodity prices and capital movements.

• Pre-election pressures: Fiscal and political uncertainties in the preelection year could heighten risks. Pushback on tax reforms:

• Emerging resistance may undermine tax revenue expectations for 2026. On the year 2025, the CPPE CEO stated: “The year 2025 marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s macroeconomic trajectory following the turbulence associated with the early phase of reforms.

Exchange-rate stability emerged as the most visible achievement, with the naira largely trading within the N1,440–N1,500/US$ band. “Periodic marginal appreciation strengthened business confidence, eased imported inflation and restored predictability to pricing, contracting and investment planning.

Inflation decelerated sharply from 24.48 per cent in January to about 14.45 per cent by November 2025. “The slowdown was supported by currency stability, easing logistics pressures and improving supply conditions.

Several food items and imported consumer goods recorded outright price declines, contributing to improved consumer sentiment and reduced price volatility.

“The NESG–Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Index remained positive for most of the year, reflecting improved investor perception and a gradual recovery in corporate profitability. Many firms that posted losses in 2024 returned to profit in 2025, underscoring the stabilisation gains.”

In conclusion, he stressed: “Overall, 2025 laid a solid foundation of macroeconomic stability. The outlook for 2026 is reassuring, with expectations of stronger growth, easing inflation, improving investor confidence and a gradual shift toward more inclusive expansion.

If reform momentum is sustained and security challenges are effectively addressed, 2026 could mark the beginning of a more robust growth phase with tangible improvements in living standards.