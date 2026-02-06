CPPE To FG: Create Price Stabilisation Mechanism For Enhanced Agric Growth

To enhance a rules-based farm price stabilisation framework in the nation’s agric sector, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Federal Government for the establishment of a national farm price stabilisation and farmer income protection framework as priority.

Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, who stated this in Lagos, said the framework should be anchored on principles that reduce uncertainty, promote investment, and encourage private sector participation.

Specifically, Dr Yusuf said it must be: • Rules-based rather than discretionary: Targeted rather than universal. Market-friendly rather than command-driven. Digitally enabled to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Nigeria’s efforts should focus on correcting market failures— particularly in storage, logistics, finance, processing, and market information—rather than crowding out private enterprise through excessive government control. •Minimum Guaranteed Prices for Selected Priority Crops: A key pillar of the stabilisation programme is the introduction of Minimum Guaranteed Prices (MGP) or price floors for selected strategic commodities.

This is a global best practice for protecting farmers against severe price collapses. According to him, “CPPE recommends that Nigeria begins with four priority staples such as: Maize, Rice (paddy), Sorghum, Soybeans. The MGP system should not become an open-ended government purchase programme.

Rather, it should operate strictly as a stabilising backstop. When market prices fall below the support price, government can intervene through licensed agencies and aggregators to purchase at the support price. The CPPE CEO stated that support prices should follow a transparent methodology reflecting: Cost of production, Storage and logistics costs, Fair farmer margin.

“CPPE cautions, however, that MGP without adequate storage capacity and institutional discipline can become fiscally and structurally unsustainable. Therefore, MGP must be combined with reforms in reserves, warehousing, commodity trading systems and transparent governance,” he noted.

On the reform of strategic grain reserves and buffer stocking, the renowned economic expert pointed out that”Nigeria’s strategic grain reserves require urgent reform to serve as effective stabilisation instruments.

CPPE advocates converting the current reserves into a modern, professionally managed and rulesbased buffer stock system. Government should: Buy grains during harvest periods when prices collapse, Release grains in lean seasons when prices spike, This will reduce volatility, stabilise supply, and strengthen food security.

In addition, Dr. Yusuf explained that “Buffer stock operations must be guided by strict rules, including: Procurement caps, Quality assurance standards, Modern storage practices, Transparent inventory management, Public reporting and disclosure, Where reserves are managed without clear rules, the system becomes prone to wastage, rent-seeking, corruption and inefficiency.”

On the scaling the warehouse receipt System nationwide, he stressed that a major driver of price collapse is farmers’ lack of liquidity. “Many farmers sell at low prices not because they want to, but because they urgently need cash. CPPE therefore recommends nationwide expansion of the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS)—one of the most sustainable global solutions to distress sales.”