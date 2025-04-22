CPPE: Tampering With RMRDC Bill’ll Pose Critical Challenges To Manufacturing

Share

The Central for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has frowned at the National Assembly’s (NASS) intention to tamper with the country’s Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Bill.

It said the currently bill before NASS had the prospect of creating adverse and unintended consequences for Nigerian exporters and manufacturers in the short and long term.

The Director and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this to New Telegraph in Lagos yesterday. He pointed out that the bill currently proposes as follows: •That no primary products exports should take place unless there is a minimum of 30 per cent local value addition.

•That manufacturers will not be allowed to import raw materials that are available in sufficient quantity in the country.

On the face of it, Yusuf explained that “the idea of promoting local value addition is good for the economy and potentially enhances the chances of better earnings from our exports.

But the policy has to ensure a balance between the interests of exporters of primary products and the processors. “It is also imperative to undertake a robust study on domestic raw materials availability before legislating on a ban on raw materials for manufacturers.

“What is needed is a winwin proposition, not a zero-sum game. The current proposal in the bill will penalize exporters in the country, most of whom export primary products. Thousands of jobs in the primary products export supply chain would be put at risk.

“The major non-oil exports are: cocoa beans and cocoa butter, cashew nuts, Gum Arabic, Ginger, sesame seeds, shea butter. “Even crude oil export is still a major component of Nigeria’s export. Until recently, domestic refining capacity was nil.”

