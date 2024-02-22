CPPE: Sustained Inflationary Troubling for Economy

The Centre for the Pro- motion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has disclosed that persistent inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy has remained a troubling phenomenon on the fragile economy. The Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a press release, stated that the headline inflation was brewing accelerating poverty and deteriorating citizens’ welfare. Specifically, Yusuf pointed out that purchasing power had contnued to slump over the past few months. While breaking down the country’s inflation statistics, the CPPE CEO explained that headline inflation rose to an all time high in January as against December. Besides, food inflation maintained its uptrend, rising to a frightening 35.4 per cent in January as against 33.9 per cent in December. Yusuf said: “Economic growth may remain subdued while the risk of stagflation heightens.

Regrettably, the major inflation drivers are not receding, if anything, they have become even more intense. “These include the depreciating exchange rate, surging transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, astronomical hike in diesel cost, insecurity in farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. These are largely supply side issues.” The renowned economist observed that the weakening of the naira against the currency of neighbouring countries (CFA) had contnued to incentivise the outflow of agricultural products to these countries. This is complicating the supply side challenges, especially of food crops. In addition, the immediate past director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) added that the elevated inflationary pressures also aggravated pressure on production costs, weakens profitability, erodes shareholders value and dampens investors confidence.

According to him, “only few producers or service providers can transfer cost increases to their consumers. The implication is that manufacturers and other investors are currently under tremendous pressure.” On the solution to rising inflation rate, the economic ex- pert said: “Tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedevelling production, productivity, foreign exchange and insecurity in the economy. The real sector of the economy needs to be incentivised to ensure moderation of production costs. “The government needs to review its tariff policies by granting concessionary import duty on intermediate products for agro allied industries and other industrialists. The same is true of investors in logistics sector.