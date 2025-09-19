CPPE: Shea Nut Export Ban Hurting Agric Sector Value Chain

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has stated that the Federal Government’s six-month ban on raw shea nut exports is intended to accelerate domestic value addition and support Nigeria’s industrialization drive.

Its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/ Director, Dr Muda Yusuf, who made this known in a statement to New Telegraph, said while the goal is laudable, the instantaneous implementation of the ban had created severe disruptions in the shea nut value chain—hurting farmers, aggregators, exporters, and logistics providers.

According to him, this brief argues for a phased, consultative transition framework to safeguard investor confidence, preserve hard-won gains in non-oil exports, and ensure inclusive, market-driven growth. Dr. Yusuf explained that Nigeria held significant potential in the global shea nut market, accounting for an estimated 40 per cent of global production. Moving up the value chain through local processing could generate jobs, foreign exchange, and industrial capacity.

However, he pointed out that the policy credibility was crucial: sudden bans on exports with immediate effect introduce uncertainty, heighten risk, and undermine investor confidence— deterring investment not just in shea but across the broader non-oil export sector. On the key challenges, the CPPE CEO said shea nut prices had fallen by over 30 per cent since the ban, eroding incomes of farmers and aggregators.

According to him, “existing export contracts face potential default, exposing exporters to legal and reputational risks. Loan defaults loom large, as many exporters rely on bank financing for procurement and aggregation. “Abrupt policy shifts send negative signals to investors, who may perceive higher policy risk in Nigeria. The progress made in non-oil exports— over $3 billion in the first quarter of 2025—could be reversed if confidence declines.

“The ban threatens thousands of jobs in cultivation, aggregation, logistics, and trade in sheanuts. The policy effectively penalizes primary producers to benefit processors, creating a zerosum scenario rather than a sharedgrowth model,” he added.