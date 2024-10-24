CPPE: Resurgent Inflation Troubling For Economy

Share

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), a key arm of the organised private sector (OPS), has disclosed that it is troubling that the country is witnessing a resurgence of high inflation after a few months of respite despite policy measures to tame it, especially on the monetary side.

The Centre’s position followed the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s pronouncement that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for September 2024 rose to 32.70 per cent, from the August 2024 figure of 32.15 per cent, representing a marginal increase of 0.55 per cent, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, who made this known to New Telegraph, in Lagos, recently, said that this new trend would further pose difficulties to a lot of Nigerians.

Yusuf said: “After a few months of deceleration, the inflation numbers had returned to a spiraling path. Headline inflation rose to 32.7 percent in September 2024 as against 32.15 per cent in August 2024, an increase of 0.55 per cent.

There was also a marginal increase of 0.30 per cent in month-on-month inflation between August and September. “Food inflation maintained its uptrend rising to 37.77 per cent from 37.52 per cent after decelerating in few months ago.”

He noted that “the reality is that the dynamics driving inflation are yet to be effectively subdued. These factors include the depreciating exchange rate, surging fuel price, rising transportation costs, logistics and supply chain challenges, high energy cost, climate change including resultant incidents of flooding, insecurity in farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production.

“These are largely supply-side issues. There is also the factor of seasonality of agricultural outputs which activates seasonal price surge in some food crops. Elevated inflationary pressures escalate production costs, weakens profitability, and dampens investors’ confidence.”

According to him, “not many investors can transfer cost increases to their consumers. “The implication is that manufacturers and other investors are taking a big hit resulting from erosion of profit margins as a result of consumer resistance and weak purchasing power.”

The CPPE helmsman stated that “tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges inhibiting production, productivity and security in the economy.

“The real sector of the economy needs to be incentivised to reduce production costs. “The government needs to offer concessionary import duty on intermediate products for industrialists. The effects of high energy cost and exchange rate on inflation is quite significant.”

On why headline inflation rate is not easy to tame, the renowned economist stressed: “It will be very difficult to tame inflation if we do not substantially fix power, logistics and forex and security issues.

“Regrettably, there are no quick fixes in these areas. But it is important to prioritise these issues and drive accelerated progress with the right strategies.

“Hopefully, the proposed economic stabilisation measures embodied in a bill currently before the national assembly would substantially address these concerns from the fiscal side.

Share

Please follow and like us: