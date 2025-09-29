CPPE: Oil Theft, Vandalism Cost Nigeria 400,000bpd Of Crude

Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr, Muda Yusuf, has said that oil theft and pipeline vandalism have cost Nigeria between 200,000 and 400,000 barrels of crude per day, resulting in billions of dollars in annual losses.

He added that militant activity, community unrest and aging infrastructure exacerbated the problem. He stated that, encouragingly, community-inclusive security initiatives were beginning to yield results, but that much more must be done.

He spoke while delivering his paper with the theme: “Unlocking the Potential of Nigeria’s Oil &Gas Sector and Promoting Digital Transformation,” at 2025 annual strategic public lecture/Symposium organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel, in Lagos. The theme of the lecture was: “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas.”

Yusuf stated that there had been underinvestment in exploration and reserve growth. He added that falling reserve replacement ratios and the maturity of key assets threaten future production. He said that persistent gas flaring reflected the nation’s infrastructure gaps in gathering, processing, and monetizing associated gas.

He said: “Joint venture cash call arrears, exchange rate volatility, and the global shift of capital toward renewable energy have slowed project execution and made hydrocarbon financing more challenging. “Despite subsidy removal and the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, Nigeria still imports refined petroleum products.

This exposes the economy to global price shocks and drains scarce foreign exchange. The less dependent we are on imports, the better our economy will perform. “International oil companies are divesting from onshore assets, leaving indigenous operators — often with limited financial and technical capacity — to fill the gap. Nigeria must balance global decarbonization commitments with its own need for energy security, affordability, and economic growth.”

The CPPE boss noted that the oil and gas sector, for decades, had been the backbone of Nigeria, contributing over 80 percent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and nearly half of the government revenue. He stated that yet for many years, this critical sector has been grappling with deep- seated challenges.

He said that production had consistently fallen below the nation’s OPEC quota, investment has slowed, and the global energy transition is reshaping the landscape faster than ever before. However, he said that currently, there is renewed optimism, adding that under the present administration, significant reforms had been introduced to correct two decades of structural dysfunctions.

According to him, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has been reinvigorated and oil production is recovering. He noted that the National Bureau of Statistics recently reported an unprecedented 20% growth in the oil and gas sector in the second quarter of 2025. He opined that this is not just a statistical milestone but an evidence of renewed investor confidence and a turning tide for Nigeria’s energy future.

The CPPE boss also identified more ley legacy challenges to include regulatory and policy uncertainty. He opined that while the PIA of 2021 was a historic milestone, its implementation has been uneven. He said that multiple taxation regimes, overlapping levies, and frequent policy reversals — particularly regarding fuel subsidy reforms and gas pricing — have created an unpredictable investment environment.

Yusuf said: “To unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, we must adopt a coherent set of policy measures: There should be full Implementation of the PIA. Delivering on the promise of the PIA will restore investor confidence. Taxes and levies must be harmonized across all tiers of government to reduce the cost of doing business. “There should be strengthening of security and protection of infrastructure.

There should be the deployment of technology — drones, sensors, satellite surveillance — to secure pipelines and production assets. Deepen host community engagement through Development Trusts, ensuring that communities see tangible benefits from oil and gas operations.

“Transparent and competitive licensing rounds should be the norm. Fiscal incentives must encourage enhanced recovery, gas commercialization, and frontier exploration. Investment in gas gathering, processing, and transportation infrastructure is critical to industrialization and power generation.

“Resolve outstanding Joint Venture (JV) cash call arrears, stabilize foreign exchange policy, and establish credit guarantees and blended finance schemes to support indigenous operators acquiring divested assets, should be effected. “There should be complete and operationalised refinery projects using sustainable public- private models, upgrade distribution and storage infrastructure to reduce supply chain costs.

Strengthen social protection measures to cushion the impact of subsidy removal on vulnerable households. “A clear energy transition roadmap should be developed. Natural gas should serve as Nigeria’s transition fuel. Simultaneously, we must invest in renewables, carbon capture, and cleaner technologies to position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global decarbonizing economy — not as a laggard.” The CPPE boss stated that in today’s global energy landscape, digitalization is no longer optional — it is a prerequisite for competitiveness and investment attraction.

According to him, Nigeria’s oil and gas sector suffers from infrastructure deficits, opaque contract management, slow regulatory approvals, poor asset data quality, and governance concerns. He noted that global capital providers now demanded robust digital systems and transparent ESG reporting as preconditions for financing.

He proffered strategies on how digitalization will unlock investment. He stated that for operational efficiency, Internet of Things (IoT), remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance reduce downtime and operational costs, while digital twins and reservoir analytics enhance recovery rates and lower exploration risk.

He explained that on transparency and governance, blockchain and secure digital ledgers improve revenue tracking, royalty payments, and local content compliance. Digitalized contracts and permitting shorten approval times and reduce unpredictability. He added that real-time production and reserve surveillance provided verifiable data, accelerating due diligence and supporting fairer valuations for better asset valuation.

He said; “For ESG compliance, continuous emissions monitoring and environmental dashboards enable compliance with lenders’ ESG requirements, unlocking access to sustainability-linked financing. “On security and risk mitigation, geospatial analytics, drone surveillance, and AI-enabled anomaly detection help prevent theft and sabotage, reducing insurance premiums and country risk perception.”