CPPE: Nigeria’s Security Challenges Eroding Economic Growth, Others

Renowned economist and Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has said Nigeria’s journey toward economic prosperity has been hampered by insecurity in its many forms.

Yusuf, who stated this as a guest speaker at the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Security and Economic Dialogue in Lagos, said insecurity was not just a social or political problem, but fundamentally an economic problem that is distorting market accessibility and detering investment from coming into the country.

He said: “Nigeria is endowed with vast human and natural resources. We are blessed with a youthful population, fertile land, abundant oil and gas reserves, and rich cultural diversity.

Yet, despite this enormous potential, our journey toward sustainable economic prosperity has been hampered by insecurity in its many forms— terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, militancy, oil theft, communal clashes, herder–farmer conflicts, and cybercrime.”

While briefly highlighting the ways in which insecurity impacts the nation’s economy, and suggesting the pathways to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria, the CPPE CEO explained that insecurity weakened investor confidence, saying: “No economy thrives without investment. Both local and foreign investors seek environments of stability, predictability, and safety.

“Unfortunately, the reality in Nigeria has often been of concern: Frequent reports of kidnappings, insurgent attacks, and destruction of property have created a climate of fear. “Investors factor insecurity into their risk assessments, and this often results in higher cost of capital, stalled projects, or outright relocation of businesses.”

He cited an UNCTAD reports that showed that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Nigeria had fluctuated significantly over the past decade, and insecurity is one of the major deterrents. “Without strong investor confidence, our industrialization goals and job creation targets will remain elusive,” he said.

On disruption in agric sector, the former LCCI DG stressed that “agriculture is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, employing more than one-third of our workforce and contributing over 20 per cent to GDP. Yet insecurity has dealt severe blows to this critical sector.

In many states of the North-East and North-West, farmers have abandoned farmlands due to terrorist and bandit attacks. Kidnapping of farmers for ransom has further compounded food insecurity. “Herders have faced restrictions in mobility, leading to heightened clashes with farmers.

“The consequences are clear: Food supply is disrupted. Food inflation rises sharply, worsening poverty and hunger. Nigeria spends more on food imports, thereby straining scarce foreign exchange reserves. “This is why food inflation has remained persistently high in recent years, often outpacing headline inflation.”

On insecurity in the oil and gas sector, Yusuf observed that “oil and gas remain the lifeblood of Nigeria’s public finance, accounting for over 70 per cent of government revenue and nearly 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings. “Sadly, insecurity in this sector has led to massive revenue losses. Pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta rob the country of billions of dollars annually.

“At some points in recent years, crude oil production fell below OPEC quotas, not because of lack of reserves, but because of theft and sabotage. “This reduces government revenue, weakens the naira, and undermines budget implementation. A country so dependent on oil cannot afford to allow insecurity to cripple its most vital sector.” Similarly, the renowned economist stated that insecurity increased cost of governance and business. To him, “Another major impact of insecurity is the sharp rise in the cost of governance and doing business.

“Government spends an ever-growing share of its budget on security operations, weapons procurement, and emergency interventions. “This diverts resources away from education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other critical investments that drive long-term growth.

Businesses spend heavily on private security, insurance premiums, and logistics. Transporting goods across insecure routes requires escorts or alternative, more expensive routes. “The net effect is that goods and services are less competitive, because of additional security costs.”

In addition, the economic expert explained that insecurity caused unemployment, poverty, and a vicious cycle. “For instance, insecurity also destroys livelihoods and worsens unemployment. Companies close or downsize operations in highrisk areas. Farmers, traders, and transporters lose their means of income. Communities are displaced, creating internally displaced persons (IDPs) with little or no economic opportunities.