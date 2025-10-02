CPPE: Nigeria Needs ‘Structural Interventions’ To Sustain Growth Momentum

Although it recorded a robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in Q2’2025, Nigeria needs urgent structural interventions to sustain and accelerate this growth momentum, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said.

The a non-governmental organisation stated this while commenting on latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which show that the country’s economy accelerated strongly in the second quarter of 2025, as real (GDP) expanded by 4.23 per cent year-on-year, compared with the 3.13 per cent 3.48 per cent growth rates recorded in Q1’25 and Q2’24 respectively.

In a statement issued by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, the CPPE said that the Q2’25 GDP data, “confirms that the economy is not only on a recovery trajectory but is also gaining traction, despite lingering structural and macroeconomic challenges.”

It said that for the momentum to be sustained, Nigeria should focus on reducing energy and logistics costs to improve competitiveness of manufacturers and agro-processors; accelerating infrastructure investment to unlock value chains in agriculture and industry; expanding affordable credit access for MSMEs and farmers to boost production; promoting local content and import substitution to strengthen domestic capacity and reduce vulnerability to external shocks and enhancing policy consistency and investment climate to sustain private sector confidence and attract long-term capital.

The CPPE noted that while the oil and gas sector was the key driver of the Q2 growth, recording a significant 20.46 per cent expansion, up from just 1.87 per cent in Q1, the sector’s share of GDP remains 4.05 per cent, “underscoring the need for Nigeria to rely on non-oil sectors for inclusive and broad-based economic transformation.”