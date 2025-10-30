CPPE: Nigeria First Policy To Address Economic Vulnerabilities

As Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in its economic journey amid abundant natural and human resources, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said that the Nigeria First policy is a bold initiative designed to address the country’s economic vulnerabilities.

In particular, these vulnerabilities include heavy dependence on imports, weak domestic production capacity, inadequate value addition, and a fragile foreign exchange position. According to CPPE, the Nigeria First policy will address these vulnerabilities by placing domestic economic interests at the centre of national development strategy.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this while speaking on the recently introduced Nigeria First policy. He said in Lagos that the core objective was to prioritize Nigerian goods, services, human capital, and enterprises in both public and private procurement and investment decisions.

Yusuf explained that the policy was anchored on three fundamental pillars: • Local content development to deepen domestic production and reduce import dependence. • Value addition and industrial linkages to strengthen national supply chains.

• Strategic economic inclusion to ensure that the benefits of growth are widely shared across regions and population groups. He stated that Nigeria had experienced similar policy interventions in the past, including executive orders promoting local procurement and domestic participation.

While these interventions demonstrated good intent, their impact was limited by weak enforcement mechanisms, poor institutional co- ordination, lack of legislative backing, and policy inconsistency, adding that the Nigeria First policy seeks to overcome these past shortcomings through a structured, enforceable, incentive-driven and legally backed framework that will institutionalize local content and domestic value creation as national economic priorities.