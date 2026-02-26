CPPE Lauds Significant Increase In Nation’s Capital Importation

The Centre for the Promo- tion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has observed a significant rebound in Nigeria’s capital importation in the third quarter of 2025, saying total inflows rose to $6.01 billion. CPPE stated this represented a remarkable 380 per cent yearon-year increase and a 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

In addition, this development reflects a gradual restoration of investor confidence following recent macroeconomic reforms — particularly foreign-exchange market liberalisation, tighter monetary policy, and improved liquidity conditions in the domestic financial system.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, who made this known in a press release in Lagos recently, ewidnthat the rebound signalled that policy stabilisation efforts were beginning to influence investor behaviour positively.

However, the CEO pointed out that while the headline numbers are encouraging, a deeper examination of the structure and distribution of inflows reveals underlying vulnerabilities that must be addressed to ensure durability and long-term economic transformation.

According to him, “the resurgence in capital importation is overwhelmingly portfolio-led. More than 80 per cent of total inflows in Q3 2025 were portfolio investments, while foreign direct investment (FDI) accounted for less than five per cent. “This composition raises important concerns.

Portfolio flows, by nature, are highly sensitive to global interest-rate movements, risk sentiment, and policy credibility. “They provide liquidity support and can help stabilise financial mar- kets in the short term, but they are volatile and prone to sudden reversals.”

He continued: “Nigeria’s Q3 2025 capital-importation rebound is a welcome development and a positive signal of improving investor sentiment.

However, the structure of inflows — heavily portfoliodriven, financially concentrated, and weakly linked to productive sectors — underscores the need for urgent structural reforms.

“The central task before policymakers is clear: move from liquidity-driven recovery to investmentled transformation. “Only by converting short-term capital inflows into long-term productive investment can Nigeria achieve sustainable growth, employment expansion, export diversification, and macroeconomic resilience.”