CPPE: July Inflation Report Presents Mixed Outlook For Nation’s GDP

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has disclosed that the July 2025 inflation figures present a mixed outlook for the Nigerian economy, with notable improvements in some key indicators but lingering risks that demand policy attention.

Its Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said: “The July 2025 inflation report provides a basis for cautious optimism. While progress has been made in moderating headline and core inflation, the persistence of food and month-on-month price increases highlights unresolved structural weaknesses.

“A coordinated mix of monetary, fiscal, and structural interventions will be required to consolidate recent gains and steer the economy toward sustained stability.” While speaking on the positive trends, the CPPE Director stated that headline inflation declined for the fourth consecutive month, easing from 22.22 per cent in June to 21.88 per cent in July, a deceleration of 0.34 per cent.

Month-on-month food inflation also moderated, falling from 3.25 per cent in June to 3.12 per cent in July, while core inflation posted marginal declines year-on-year (-0.03 per cent) and a sharp slowdown month-onmonth, from 3.46% to 0.97 per cent.

These developments, he noted reflect a gradually stabilizing macroeconomic environment, supported by exchange rate stability, improved investor confidence, and the lingering impact of import duty waivers on key staples such as rice, maize, and sorghum. Yusuf added that the base effect, given the high inflationary conditions in 2022, had also been a strong factor in the recent downward trend.

On his stance on the emerging concerns, the renowned economist said despite these gains, pressures persist. Noting that monthon-month headline inflation rose from 1.68 per cent in June to 1.99 per cent in July, while year-on-year food inflation inched up from 21.97 per cent to 22.74 per cent, he said these movements underscored the continuing vulnerability of the economy to supply-side shocks, he observed.

Speaking further on the policy implications,Yusuf stressed that the outlook called for caution and sustained reforms. He added that key priorities included: • Foreign exchange stability – maintaining calm in the FX market to anchor inflation expectations. • Structural reforms – addressing constraints such as high logistics and import costs, insecurity, climate risks, and port inefficiencies that elevate costs and sustain inflation.

• Fiscal discipline – ensuring prudent government spending and managing liquidity injections effectively to prevent fueling inflationary pressures. • Monetary innovation – moving beyond conventional tightening tools (CRR, MPR) toward more creative measures to manage liquidity in the economy, given that the lending rate in the economy had risen above 30% for most businesses.