CPPE: Iran–US–Israel Conflict Represents Double-Edged Shock For Nigeria’s GDP

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has dis- closed that Iran–U.S.–Israel conflict represents a classic doubleedged shock for Nigeria’s economy. Specifically, the CPPE explained that higher oil prices may strengthen fiscal and external balances in the short term.

However, inflationary pressures, welfare deterioration, capital flow volatility, and global growth risks pose significant countervailing threats. The Chief Executive Officer, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, affirmed this in his policy brief implications of the conflict on the Nigerian economy in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said that the ultimate impact would depend less on external events and more on domestic policy discipline. According to him, strategic savings, production efficiency, macroeconomic prudence, and structural diversification will determine whether Nigeria converts geopolitical turbulence into macroeconomic resilience.

He said: “The escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has injected a new wave of geopolitical risk into the global economy.

Energy markets are the first transmission channel. Of particular strategic importance is the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 per cent of global crude oil supply is transported daily. “Any disruption to this corridor has immediate implications for global oil prices, shipping costs, insurance premiums, and supply chains.

There is also the output disruption effect, as Middle East countries are major oil producers. Yusuf noted: “For Nigeria, an oildependent economy where crude accounts for over 85 per cent of export earnings and about half of government revenue, the implications are significant.

“The effects will be both positive and adverse, depending on the duration of the conflict and the quality of domestic policy responses.”

While speaking on oil price dynamics in relation to revenue upside amid production constraints, the CPPE CEO pointed out that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East historically triggered sharp increases in crude oil prices due to fears of supply disruptions.

Even speculative risks around the Strait of Hormuz typically generate price volatility of $5–$15 per barrel within short periods. He added that for Nigeria, every increase in crude oil price translates into additional export earnings and fiscal revenues.

The immediate benefits include: •Higher crude export receipts •Improved foreign exchange inflows •Strengthening of external reserves Increased FAAC allocations to all tiers of government.

“However, revenue gains are critically dependent on production levels. Nigeria’s current crude out- put has fluctuated around 1.4–1.6 mil- lion barrels per day, below installed capacity and vulnerable to oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment in upstream infrastructure.

“Without a sustained improve- ment in production efficiency and security, Nigeria may not fully optimise any price windfall. “There is also a medium-term risk. If the conflict escalates and dampens global growth, oil demand could weaken, leading to price corrections.

The fiscal upside is therefore inherently fragile,” Yusuf stated. On the exchange rate implications and capital flow risks, the renowned economist said that “Higher oil prices typically strengthen Nigeria’s current account balance and improve foreign exchange liquidity.

“This could reduce short-term pressure on the naira and reinforce investor confidence. In recent years, exchange rate stability has been closely tied to oil receipts and capital inflows.

Improved export earnings could boost gross external reserves, enhance FX market liquidity, and reduce speculative pressure on the currency. “However, geopolitical instability also triggers global risk aversion.

During periods of uncertainty, capital tends to migrate toward safe-haven assets such as US Treasury securities and gold. Emerging markets frequently experience portfolio outflows in such episodes.