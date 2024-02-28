CPPE: Hike in interest rate, CRR’ll hurt real sector

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said that the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to significantly hike both the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at the end of its meeting on Tuesday will negatively affect the country’s real sector, which is already grappling with several macroeconomic challenges. Reacting to the outcome of the MPC meeting in a statement released last night, the Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, argued that contrary to the belief of members of the committee, the hike in MPC and CRR would not have a significant impact on inflation.

He stated: “The increase of Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) from 18.75 per cent to 22.5 per cent; and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) from 32.5 per cent to 45 per cent pose a major risk to the financial intermediation role of banks in the Nigerian economy.

“The increase would constrain the capacity of banks to support economic growth and investment, especially in the real sector of the economy because the increases are quite significant. “Although the decision was consistent with the typical policy response of the Central Banks globally, it failed to reckon with domestic peculiarities. The key drivers of Nigeria inflation are largely supply-side variables, and the CBN ways and means financing.

“Over the last two years, there had been persistent monetary policy tightening, yet there has not been any significant impact on the inflationary pressures. If anything, the general price level had been continuously on the increase.” He pointed out that bank lending had already been constrained by the high CRR which was until the latest review, 32.5 per cent, the discretionary debits by the apex bank. According to him, “the credit situation in the economy is already very tight, with lending rate ranging between 25 per cent and 30 per cent. The Nigerian banks are yet to live up to their financial intermediation role because of these constraining factors.”