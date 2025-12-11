CPPE: FG’s 2026–2028 MTEF To Quell Domestic Fiscal Pressures

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has lauded the recently presented highlights of the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, saying it signals a deliberate shift toward more conservative, realistic, and credible fiscal planning.

In fact, the CPPE affirmed that the framework responded to heightened global uncertainties, Nigeria’s domestic fiscal pressures, recurring missed revenue targets, the pre-election dynamics expected in 2026, and the longstanding challenges around oil production and oil-price volatility.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Yusuf Muda, who stated this in Lagos recently, said that by adopting more cautious revenue and expenditure assumptions, the new MTEF strengthened the foundation for improved budget credibility and more sustainable fiscal outcomes.

However, he pointed out that the shift—though significant—does not go far enough, particularly regarding crude oil price and output assumptions.

Speaking on a partial shift away from revenue optimism, the CPPE CEO explained: “Persistent revenue underperformance—rooted in overly optimistic macroeconomic assumptions—remains one of the most significant weaknesses of Nigeria’s budget process.

This has repeatedly resulted in wide gaps between appropriations and actual implementation, weakening fiscal outcomes and undermining public trust. “The unrealistic assumptions of the 2025 budget were particularly damaging, contributing to implementation shortfalls and widening credibility gaps.

He continued, “The emerging shift toward more realistic assumptions in the 2026–2028 MTEF is therefore commendable.

It represents an important step toward reducing variances between projected and realised outcomes and toward restoring the budget as a credible governance tool rather than a routine, ceremonial annual document.”

On the more realistic oil production and price benchmarks, Dr. Yusuf said: “One major improvement in the new MTEF is the introduction of dual oil production parameters:

Technical production target: 2.06 mbpd Benchmark (budget) production: 1.80 mbpd Using 1.80 mbpd as the revenue basis is significantly more prudent than the 2.06 mbpd used in the 2025 budget, especially given chronic underproduction, vandalism, theft, and operational bottlenecks.

“However, based on historical production trends, the CPPE proposes an even more conservative benchmark of 1.6 mbpd to ensure fiscal resilience.

“The 2026 oil price benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, down from $75 in the 2025 budget, also reflects a more cautious approach.

Nonetheless, even this estimate is still somewhat optimistic, given global forecasts: US Energy Information Administration [EIA]: $55/barrel, Goldman Sachs: $56/barrel, World Bank: $60/barrel: These projections are driven by expectations of increased global supply, moderating demand, and rising inventories. Aligning Nigeria’s benchmark closer to $60/barrel would strengthen the MTEF’s resilience.”