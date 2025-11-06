CPPE Defends FG’s 15% Import Duty On Refined Petroleum Products

Following President Bola Tinubu’s administration approval of 15 per cent import duty on refined petroleum products, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has defended the levy. It said the duty represented a positive policy proposition in all ramifications.

The CPPE pointed out that the duty when complemented with broader industrial support measures, it could catalyze industrial expansion, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs, and promote economic resilience.

Ironically, despite government’s pronouncement, pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol was also reduced, thereby vindicating the 15 per cent import duty as it was meant to discourage fuel imports rather than increase pump price of petrol.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that Nigeria’s excessive dependence on imports over the past few decades had weakened its productive base, eroded competitiveness, and exposed the economy to external shocks.

He, therefore, advocated for strategic protectionism—a calibrated policy approach that safeguards domestic and emerging industries while building competitiveness and self-sufficiency.

According to him, notably, sec- tors that enjoyed measured protection—such as cement, flour, and beverages—have recorded remarkable domestic growth and value addition. Yusuf explained that “Nigeria’s prolonged dependence on imports has created deep structural distortions.

The absence of effective protection and inadequate support for local producers have discouraged investment and led to decades of deindustrialization. “The oil and gas sector epitomizes this failure: decades of refined product importation have drained foreign reserves, weakened fiscal stability, and eroded economic sovereignty.”

On the oil and gas sector as a case study, the CPPE CEO said: “The continuous importation of petroleum products over the past two decades has imposed immense costs on the Nigerian economy. “The consequences include sustained pressure on foreign ex- change reserves, fiscal instability, and the collapse of domestic refining.

“The 15 per cent import duty on refined petroleum products—petrol and diesel—is therefore a welcome development and a progressive and corrective measure. “This modest protection will provide the policy support needed for domestic refineries such as Dangote Refinery, NNPCL refineries, and emerging modular refineries to thrive, restore Nigeria’s refining capacity, and reduce foreign exchange exposure.”

He pointed out that industrialization was central to Nigeria’s long-term economic growth, job creation, and national sovereignty, adding that history and global experience show that no country has achieved industrialization through indiscriminate trade liberalization.

To him, CPPE, therefore, advocates a strategic protectionist framework, particularly in key industrial sectors, as the foundation for Nigeria’s industrialization drive. The renowned economist stated that “industrialization remains the cornerstone of sustainable economic transformation, employment generation, and national prosperity.

For developing economies like Nigeria, historical evidence confirms that industrial take-off requires a measured degree of protectionism. “Asian success stories—China, South Korea, India, and Malaysia—built their industrial strength through inward-looking strategies during their formative decades.

“They protected infant industries, promoted local content, and developed domestic value chains before gradually opening up to global competition. “Even the United States, the world’s largest economy, has recently adopted protectionist industrial policies to bolster its manufacturing base.”