CPPE: December 2025 Inflation Data Requires Sustainability, Urgent Action

Following the December 2025 data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirming that Nigeria’s inflation declined to 15.15 per cent, thus extending the disinflation trend recorded over the past 12 months, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has disclosed that sustaining this progress requires urgent action to address structural cost pressures, support agricultural producers, and restore confidence in inflation data.

Specifically, the CPPE sounded a note of warning that without these measures, the gains in affordability and price stability may not endure in the short-term and long-term.

The Director/Chief Executive (CE) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, while speaking on the assessment of the data, explained that recent changes in the methodology for computing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had raised concerns about the credibility of the inflation data, adding that this has not materially affected the disinflation trend over the past 12 months.

He said that the data confirmed that Nigeria’s inflation was moder- ating, driven largely by food price decline, adding this is a positive development for households and economic stability. The NBS had disclosed that Nigeria’s inflation declined to 15.15 per cent in December 2025, extending the disinflation trend recorded over the past 12 months.

Although the figure is higher than 14.45 per cent reported in November, the adjustment in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased the figure to 17.33 per cent. The moderation has been driven largely by falling food prices, which has provided some relief to households.

While inflation is easing, the structural drivers of high costs — especially energy, transportation, logistics, and insecurity — remain firmly in place. At the same time, the sharp decline in food prices has created serious concerns about the sustainability of farmers’ investments, as their returns are being eroded.

Addressing both affordability for consumers and investment viability for producers is now an urgent policy priority. The good news is that the Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has indicated that the government is addressing this challenge.

The key highlights include Headline inflation: 15.15 per cent in December 2025. Month-on-month inflation: 0.54 per cent, down from 1.22 per cent in November. Food inflation: 10.84 per cent, with food price deflation of 0.36 per cent.

Core inflation: 18.63 per cent, higher than 18.04 per cent in November. Major inflation drivers: Food & beverages, housing, restaurants, transportation, and fuel — accounting for 72 per cent of inflation pressure.