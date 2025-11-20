CPPE Carpets FG Over Suspension Of 15% Import Duty On Fuel

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has faulted Federal Government’s decision to suspend the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel.

Specifically, the CPPE explained that it carried profound implications for domestic refining, investment confidence, macroeconomic stability, and the long-term competitiveness of the petroleum downstream sector.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, stated this in his reaction to the recent announcement by the government that it had totally removed the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel in the country.

Dr Yusuf said that Nigeria was at a decisive moment in its efforts to secure energy independence, deepen industrialization, and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

On why the import duty was introduced, the renowned economist stated that the 15 per cent import duty served as an industrial protection instrument designed to support emerging private refineries, promote backward integration and industrial development, ensure a level playing field for domestic producers, conserve scarce foreign exchange, protect jobs and stimulate local value addition, reduce exposure to global supply instability, encourage long-term investments in refining and petrochemicals Investors—including the Dangote Refinery and modular refinery operators—made multi-billion-dollar commitments based on policy stability and the assurance of an environment that rewards local production.

He added: “Suspending the duty undermines this protective framework and exposes domestic refiners to inequitable competition from importers benefiting from vastly superior international conditions.”

While speaking on the key concerns arising from the duty suspension, the former DirectorGeneral, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), identified certain factors as major implications. They include threat to domestic refining investment among others.