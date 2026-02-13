CPPE Boss Warns Against Restricting Export Of Raw Commodities

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has revealed that restricting export of raw commodities in the absence of adequate domestic processing often results in excess local supply.

He pointed out that this imbalance exerts downward pressure on farm-gate prices, reducing incomes for farmers, aggregators, and rural communities. Dr Yusuf noted that in effect, value is transferred from primary producers to processors—not through productivity or efficiency gains, but through policy-induced price suppression.

He added that such an outcome amounted to an implicit subsidisation of processors by primary producers, a situation that is inequitable, distortionary, and unsustainable.

Yusuf, who stated this in CPPE Policy Brief: Primary Product Export Vs Value Addition: Imperative of Proper Policy Sequencing in Lagos, said: “The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) acknowledges the growing policy emphasis and advocacy on domestic value addition as a strategic pathway to industrialisation, employment generation, export diversification, and improved foreign-exchange earnings.

“Efforts to move Nigeria up the value chain in the production and export of primary commodities are both legitimate and consistent with the country’s broader economic transformation agenda.

“However, any policy framework that mandates compulsory domestic processing prior to export must be guided by a fundamental economic principle, which is that adequate, efficient, and competitive domestic processing capacity must exist before export restrictions on primary products are imposed.

Where such foundational capacity is absent, compulsory value-addition policies risk generating distortions across commodity markets and imposing significant hardship on actors within the primary production value chain.

“This concern is particularly critical in the context of the strong momentum recorded by Nigeria’s non-oil export sector over the past two years, driven largely by foreign-exchange reforms that strengthened export incentives and competitiveness. Premature or poorly sequenced value-addition mandates could undermine these hard-won gains.”