CPN Rallies 113 Students, 43 NGOs To Champion Girls’ Leadership Roles

The Child Protection Network (CPN), Ikeja Division, has convened a coalition of 43 member organisations and 113 students to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child at the Dairy Farm Secondary School Complex, Agege, Lagos.

With this year’s global theme: ‘The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis’ — the event served as a compelling reminder of the resilience, brilliance, and leadership potential of girls across Nigeria. Held recently, the gathering provided what organisers described as “a unified and united platform” to educate, inspire, and empower girls to recognise their worth and advocate for their rights.

The state coordinator of CPN, Ms. Aderonke Oyelakin, emphasised the collective strength of the network and the urgency of supporting girls’ development. “The collaboration among NGOs reinforced the message that every girl child matters, every girl deserves safety, education, and equality,” Oyelakin said.

She reaffirmed CPN’s commitment to ensuring that girls are not only protected but also elevated as leaders, especially in a world riddled with overlapping crises. Students from four schools—Koko Senior High School, Dairy Farm Secondary School, Tredams High School, and Ifako Ijaye Senior Secondary School—participated in an awareness walk through Agege Market and Education District 1.

The walk symbolised unity and advocacy, giving visibility to the call for a safer, more equitable world for girls. The formal session kicked off with a welcome address by Dr. Chinenye, who urged the girls to value their uniqueness and internal strength. “The generation of girls we have now are asking to be seen not only for the challenges they face, but for who they are and the solutions they bring,” she said.

Dr. Toluwalope Daramola of Mentlos Charity Foundation spoke on “The Truth About Drugs,” warning that substance misuse threatens the dreams and destinies of young people. “Your body and mind deserve protection — say no to drugs,” she told the girls. In another session, Mrs. Jaymore of the Youth & Family Foundation educated students on different forms of abuse— physical, emotional, sexual, and neglect. She stressed the importance of speaking out: “When you feel unsafe, your voice is your first shield. Don’t stay silent.”

A third facilitator, Ambassador Mabel Abel Onaiwo of SHE Safety and Health Initiative, delivered a session on body safety and personal boundaries. Students later participated in a “Safety Circle” breakout session where they identified trusted individuals in their lives.

The girls also received commemorative bags and recited the powerful Girl Child Pledge, affirming their strength, courage, and responsibility to uplift one another. Their voices echoed through the hall: “I am strong. I am valuable. I am unstoppable. I am the future.”

Their pledge resonated deeply with the words of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who once affirmed: “Every girl, everywhere, deserves equality, opportunity, and dignity.”

The event concluded with prayers and a group photograph, sealing a day dedicated to celebrating girls as leaders, innovators, and change-makers. As Oyelakin stated in her closing message: “I stand with girls and I support their leadership. Girls are leaders. Girls are change-makers. Girls are driving good and growth around the world.”