CPN Inaugurates New Rights Defenders In Ikosi-Isheri To Avert Child Abuse

The protection of children from violence, neglect, and exploitation received a boost in Lagos State as the Child Protection Network (CPN), with support from SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, inaugurated a new set of Community Child Protection Committees (CCPCs) in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area.

The event, which was held recently, brought together community leaders, technocrats, parents, and youth representatives to strengthen grassroots structures that defend children’s rights.

The initiative is part of CPN’s wider expansion drive, which has scaled up from 20 local government areas to cover all 57 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in Lagos. The aim, according to the Lagos State Coordinator of CPN, Mrs. Aderonke Oyelakin, is to “move advocacy into the community, empower stakeholders, and make every citizen a defender of children.”

Each CCPC is made up of volunteer stakeholders drawn from the community and trained to identify, prevent, and respond to child protection issues. Their role is to serve as the first line of defense for vulnerable children in areas where access to formal protection services may be limited. Dr. Oluwaseyi Adebayo, Coordinator of CPN for Ikosi-Isheri, explained that the committees would serve as frontliners in schools and neighbourhoods.

“Very soon, we will be going to schools to sensitise teachers and school heads on the importance of having a child protection policy. This sensitisation will help them know what to do when issues of abuse come up. It is not one person’s job, we must all work together,” she said. Adebayo emphasised the importance of parents’ involvement, revealing that leaders of Parent Forums have been included among the stakeholders.

“We will be attending parents teachers association (PTA) meetings to ensure parents are carried along. When we see something, we must say something,” she added. At the inauguration, 135 committee members across five communities were trained and presented with certificates, customised jackets, and badges as symbols of their role.

They will work in partnership with local and state authorities to ensure every child is safe. Mr. Ogundele Tunde Joshua, CDC Chairman of Mile 12 Central, praised the initiative, noting how it strengthens existing community structures. “Before now, our street captains reported child abuse concerns to the CDA executives, who escalated to the police. Now, with this network, whenever we see something, we say something, and at the same time, we do something. We have learnt a lot and we will intensify our preaching against abuse during our general meetings,” he said.

Engineer Gbolahan Akinsanya, Chairman of LASCOTA in Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, stressed that protecting children must be prioritised above social or financial status. “You have to protect your children at a younger age regardless of your background. Money should not be an excuse for not acting right. Going forward, we will intensify advocacy,” he said. With the inauguration of the IkosiIsheri CCPC, child rights advocates believe that community ownership of child protection is the way forward.

By building awareness, advocating policy changes, monitoring vulnerable children, and linking families with support systems, the committees are expected to avert abuse before it occurs. As Oyelakin puts it, the ultimate goal is simple but urgent: “Every child deserves to grow in safety, dignity, and love — and it takes the whole community to make that happen.”