CPC Group Begs Tinubu To Retain HYPREP Boss

The Forum for Former State Chairmen of defunct Congress for Progressives’ Change (CPC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to retain Dr. Mike Nwielaghi as the Chairman of the Ogoni Clean-up Project (HYPREP).

The forum made the appeal in a letter dated September 5, 2025, to the President titled, “Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the retention of Dr. Mike Nwielaghi as Chairman of the Ogoni Clean-up Project, signed by its National Chairman, Kasim Mabo; National Secretary, Sulaiman Oyaremi, and six Zonal Coordinators.

The Zonal Coordinators who signed the letter include Northwest, Musa Abubakar Damaliki; Northeast, Ahmed Dawayo; Northcentral, Isah Ramat Saidu; Southeast, Enyinnaya Ibiam Nnachi; Southsouth, Mike Agbe and Southwest, Olalekan Obolo.

The Forum disclosed that Nwielaghi, who served as the CPC State Chairman in Rivers State, is currently the only member of its bloc, which birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), holding a federal appointment, stating that his leadership at HYPREP has not only brought credibility to the project but also reflects the continued relevance of the CPC family in national development.

It added that to remove him at this time would not only deprive the CPC bloc of all visibility within the current administration but also send a troubling signal of political exclusion, insisting that this would be deeply demoralising to a group that stood firm through the merger and the

evolution of the APC, especially in a state as politically sensitive as Rivers.

The letter read, “Dr. Nwielaghi’s retention is not just about rewarding loyalty — it is about preserving trust, strengthening inclusion, and ensuring that every legacy group within the APC continues to feel a sense of belonging and purpose.

Aside from being the Chairman of the defunct CPC in Rivers State, he also has the following to his credit – he was pioneer Chairman, Alliance for Democracy (AD) Rivers State, 2001; pioneer interim Organising Secretary, APC Rivers State; member Finance Directorate, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and had his appointment letter signed by Hon. James Faleke.”

The Forum stated further that the HYPREP Chairman has been a surviving ally of President Tinubu not only in Rivers State but the entire South South region, noting that he has performed creditably well in his first term as Chairman of the board

“The Project has succeeded 75 per cent due to the combined effort of the pioneer Chairman, Mr. Wale Edun, now Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. It is proper to retain and for him to successfully complete the UNEP-assisted project for Mr President and his Ogoni people, for whom he is very passionate”, it said.

It then urged President Tinubu to consider the appeal in the spirit of unity and justice, given his commitment to fairness and equity.